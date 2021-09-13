Scot runs 29:06 10km and race walker wins ahead of his younger brother

While the peak of the track season is over, this proved to be one of the busiest weeks of the year, with plenty of major action taking place all over the world. Apart from the headline events – of which there are more details below – there were a great deal of other notable performances.

City of Stirling 10km, September 12

Olympic 5000m finalist Andy Butchart went second in this year’s UK 10km rankings with a clear win in 29:06. James Donald (29:51) and Alastair Hay (29:59) also ran inside 30 minutes.

Jenny Bannerman (35:35) just beat Jennifer Wetton (35:36) to the women’s title.

Moulton 5 Walk, September 11

Olympic tenth-placer Callum Wilkinson won in 37:32 from younger brother George’s 38:03.

M55 Dave Annetts was third in 40:39, while W50 Melanie Peddle was first woman in 45:09.

North West Counties AA Relay Championships, Birchwood, Warrington, September 11

Blackburn’s Ben Fish ran the fastest leg of 17:45, though Warrington (73:26) won from Vale Royal (74:46).

Cheshire Dragons won the women’s event in 63:19 from Wirral’s 63:43. The latter’s Sophie Tarver was fastest with a leg of 20:16.

Welsh Road Relay Championships, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, September 11

Dewi Griffiths anchored Swansea Harriers (66:52) to a comfortable victory over Cardiff (68:49) with the fastest 5.4km lap of 16:11 split.

Swansea also won the women’s race in 80:24 from Les Croupiers’ 85:05, with Alaw Beynon-Thomas’ 18:38 of the runners-up clocking the fastest leg.

Innsbruck, Austria, September 11

Ernest John Obiena from the Philippines set an Asian pole vault record of 5.93m, while world champion Anzhelika Sidorova won the women’s event with a 4.65m vault.

Nastasia Mironchik-Ivanova won the women’s long jump in 6.55m ahead of Jazmin Sawyers’ 6.31m.

Newham, September 12

Adam Thomas set a 100m PB of 10.18/1.2, while Ashleigh Nelson won the women’s 100m with 11.52/-0.4. Thomas’s time puts him third in the Scottish all-time lists behind Allan Wells (10.11) and Ian Mackie (10.17).

Belfast, September 11

Katie Kirk won the women’s 800m in a PB 2:01.94 to dip under Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth Games standard of 2:02.00.

Watford Open Graded Meeting, September 8

Last year’s English Schools Cross-country champion Benjamin Peck set a 16-second PB of 8:30.00 for 3000m to go third in the UK under-17 rankings.

English Schools 800m champion Phoebe Gill fell exactly half a second down on her UK under-15 lead with a 2:09.62 clocking.

Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10M, Washington, USA, September 12

Kenyan Edwin Kimutai (45:45) and Nell Rojas (52:13) won the races with fast times in an event which incorporated the USA championships.

Rojas was closely followed by Jenny Simpson (52:16), with Kenya’s Antonina Kwambai third in 52:23. Sara Hall was sixth in 52:43.

Kimutai, who passed 10km in 28:10, won easily from Biya Simbassa (46:18) as the runner-up took the US title, with Augustus Maiyo third in 46:23.

Vienna City Marathon, Austria, September 12

Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa was first across the line in 2:09:22 but was later disqualified as his shoes were not compliant with the rules.

That meant Kenya’s Leonard Langat was promoted to first in 2:09:25, ahead of Ethiopia’s Betesfa Getahun (2:09:42) and Kenya’s Edwin Kosgei (2:10:10).

In the women’s race Vivian Chepkirui won her first marathon in 2:24:29 from Ethiopians Meseret Dinke (2:25:31) and Gelete Burka (2:25:38). Switzerland’s Fabienne Schlumpf was fourth in 2:26:31.

Hamburg Marathon, Germany, September 12

Ugandan Martin Musau won in his debut in 2:10:14 from Ethiopians Masresha Bisetegn (2:10:54) und Belay Bezaph (2:14:00).

The women’s winner was Gadise Demissie from Ethiopia (2:26:19).

Munster Marathon, Germany, September 12

Kenyans Samuel Lomoi (2:12:14) and Monica Cheruto (2:25:17) were easy winners.

Wilmslow Half-Marathon, September 12

Phil Sesemann won the men’s race in 65:18 from Joe Sagar (66:38) and Ben Fish (66:45).

Heather Townsend (76:09) was the first woman, well clear of W45 Claire Martin’s 82:47.

Blackpool Festival Marathon, September 12

Michael Taylor won the men’s marathon in 2:26:16, over 14 minutes clear of the opposition.

Mary Heald was first woman in 3:07:22.

Nuneaton 10km, September 12

Omar Ahmed won the men’s race in 30:48, while Emma Styles (34:37) was first woman in seventh overall.

Liverpool Skyline Half-Marathon, September 12

Thomas Rogerson (71:22) and Fay Hughes (84:00) were clear winners.

South of England U15/U20 Inter Counties Championships, Horspath, Oxford, September 11

Lionel Owona won the under-20 high jump with a 2.15m PB.

In just his second listed triple jump competition Samuel Okolie won the under-15 event with a 12.45m leap to go second in the UK rankings.

English Schools runner-up Georgina Scoot won the under-20 triple jump with a PB 12.22m.

Norwegian Championships, Kristiansand, September 12

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m in 3:33.26, while Olympic medalist Eivind Henriksen won the hammer in 75.83m.

Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal was first in the 5000m in 14:47.95.

Hedda Hynne won the 800m in 2:02.04, while Zerei Kbrom Mezngi was first in the 10,000m in 28:09.89.

Szekesfehervar, Hungary, September 12

Janos Huszak threw 65.54m to won the discus.

Opole, Poland, September 12

There were wins in a special high jump competition for Norbert Kobielski (2.27m) and Kamila Licwinko (1.90m – in her last ever competition).

Rovaniemi, Finland, September 12

Krista Tervo won the women’s hammer with 71.37m ahead of World and European under-20 champion Silja Kosonen’s 68.12m.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram