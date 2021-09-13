AW promotion

With 539 events across 22 different sporting disciplines, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have officially concluded after 13 days of action-packed competition. Japan has achieved many records over the past few weeks, including being the native territory of both the youngest and eldest individuals to boast exceptional achievement in the Paralympics. Moreover, 4,405 Paralympians competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, setting a new world record.

The opening proceedings featured no spectators aside from a handful of VIPs, including Crown Prince Akishino, the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the President of the IPC, Andrew Parsons. The ceremony that concluded the Paralympic games took place in the same fashion. The closing show was also attended by the remaining Paralympians, who were already seated around the stadium waiting for the event to begin.

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020's closing ceremony featured the themes Harmonious Cacophony and Moving Forward, aimed at bringing people together regardless of their disabilities or lack thereof, in hopes of creating a world where everyone can be recognized for their unique attributes.

Below, we have compiled a list of some of the most memorable moments from the ceremony that moved viewers worldwide.

The Parade of Nations

A phenomenal band and a blind breakdancer participated in the closing ceremony, contributing to the colorful show. Following the introduction of the Japanese flag by a few Paralympians, the Parade of Nations began, introducing all the competing teams and their flags. It was a touching tribute to global inclusivity and, to a greater degree, reverence of people with disabilities.

Afghanistan: Touched down, and Touched Hearts

Afghanistan’s team was one of the most memorable pieces of the Parade of Nations. The country was represented at the opening ceremony by a volunteer to show solidarity with the embattled nation. In the closing ceremony, two athletes from Afghanistan were present despite the recent Taliban takeover of their homeland. It was an emotionally charged moment, showing the true heart of the Paralympic/ Olympic spirit and the modern world as a whole.

Introduction of the I’mPossible Winners

On the event’s final day, the I’mPossible Awards were presented to exemplary Paralympic athletes and schools that support the I’mPossible Programme. I’mPossible was launched in 2017 by the Nippon Foundation Paralympic Support Centre to inspire young people around the globe to support and participate in the Paralympic Movement. Thirty-seven countries have incorporated it into their curricula, providing worksheets and lesson plans, among other tools.

The Paralympic Flame Heads to Paris

The awards ceremony was followed by a thank you for the Tokyo 2020 volunteers, before additional dancers, musicians, and a spectacular display of fireworks around the perimeter of the Japan National Stadium.

President Andrew Parsons, Governor Koike, and Parisian mayor Anne Hidalgo conducted the flag handover ceremony on stage. The Paralympic Games will be held in Paris for the first time in 2024.

Final word

The Olympic Games have long been associated with feats of strength, agility, and discipline. The Paralympics, since its inception, has stood for far more. A globally recognized and celebrated beacon of inclusivity of all people, no matter their physical abilities, the Paralympic Games are essential for the dream of a more tolerant and accepting world.