The Olympic and Paralympic Games are a feast for sports lovers. Between July and September, the world is brimming with sports news. The last game was over just the other day and the void is already noticeable. What can sports lovers do until the next major event? Keep reading and find out.

A natural vocation

The first video game ever, Pong, was a sports game based on ping-pong. Football and many other sports were later adapted to 8-bit consoles and keep on improving until today. Sports games are so realistic now that they created a whole new category: e-sports.

In the same way, you can find a sportsbook on an online casino; esports betting is getting almost as famous. Partially, it’s a consequence of the professionalization of this niche. Official competitions like the Champions’ League run in parallel, powered by the best consoles of the moment and played by top gamers.

5 Olympic video games you must try

There are more sports and athletic-based video games than anyone can possibly play. So, elaborating on a shortlist is no easy task. Here are some timeless classics, including several events and nations.

London 2012

Based on the corresponding Olympic Games, this video game has made solid contributions to the genre. Among those contributions are beach volleyball and multiplayer mode. Yet, it didn’t receive particularly enthusiastic reviews when it was released.

Track & Field

Track & Field was developed by Konami and released in 1983. It’s also known as the ‘Hyper Olympic’ in Europe and Japan. It included several events for its time, going from 100m dash to javelin throw. In total, six different modalities are covered in this game.

Olympic Summer Games

This game was released in 1996 for the top consoles of its time: Mega Drive, SNES, and Game Boy. The gameplay includes 28 nations competing in ten different events, including archery, long jump, and pole vault. It also includes a ‘practice mode,’ where players can pick one of the events and train their skills on them.

Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game

As you can guess, it’s the newest release of the kind. It offers superb graphics and gameplay in 15 well-designed events, including aquatic and ballgames. It also supports online multiplayer for all the events.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Here is a quirky spin-off of the Olympic Games, joining two iconic video game characters. In this version, graphics are already much better than in the previous one, dedicated to the Rio 2016 Games. It also brings a 2D version for more nostalgic players. This version is available for Nintendo Switch.

Conclusion

The titles mentioned above focus on the Olympic games. Sports games that happen to be in the Olympics, like football and basketball, were intentionally left out of the list. Still, there are endless lists dedicated to those games on the internet. Have fun! It means they organize several events in one title. Have fun!