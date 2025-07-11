Tebogo vs Lyles in Olympic rematch in Monaco

Sprints champions from Paris 2024 are set to clash over 200m in Diamond League on Friday

In one of the hottest head-to-heads in the Diamond League so far this season, Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo are set for a mouthwatering clash over 200m in Monaco on Friday (July 11).

Lyles won the Olympic 100m title in Paris last year in 9.79 with Tebogo sixth, while the Botswanan took the 200m gold a few days later in 19.46 with his American rival, who was struggling with Covid, third.

Tebogo started his 2025 season in modest form but found his stride at the Pre Classic in Eugene last weekend to win in a world leading 19.76. Lyles, meanwhile, has not raced since April – when he ran an early-season 400m in 45.87 – and in Monaco will be making his European debut in 2025.

Gout Gout, the Australian teenage phenomenon, is also racing 200m in Monaco but in an under-23 race that takes place earlier in the evening just before the main Diamond League events.

“Honestly, Friday's race, I am not expecting much because Eugene has shown that we are really on the right track,” Tebogo said.

“So, I believe Friday is just to get into that new world lead again because it’s a tough competition but I will go there to just enjoy the race,” he added. “Competing against the biggest names actually gets me ready for the championships.”

Monaco will also see a much-anticipated men’s 800m where David Rudisha’s world record of 1:40.91 could be in danger, while we could also see Britain’s Max Burgin creep closer to Seb Coe’s long-standing British record of 1:41.73.

The line-up features all eight finalists from the Olympics last year, including the one-two-three of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati. We will also see five of the seven fastest 800m men in history in action, led by Wanyonyi courtesy of his 1:41.11 PB.

If the race matches expectations, you can look forward to another great 800m in London eight days later as the Diamond League in the British capital is expected to feature a similarly strong field.

Andreas Almgren, the Swedish sensation who set a European 5000m record of 12:44.27 in Stockholm last month, takes to the track again and is up against a formidable number of Ethiopians – Yomif Kejelcha, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Telahun Bekele.

Elsewhere, Jess Hull of Australia races Mary Moraa of Kenya and Jemma Reekie of Britain over 1000m.

Femke Bol and Mondo Duplantis are in action in the 400m hurdles and pole vault respectively.

Julien Alfred leads the women’s 100m line-up with Britain’s Amy Hunt aiming to continue her fine 2025 form.

In the women’s shot put, in-form Chase Jackson of the United States faces Olympic gold medallist Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany and world indoor champion Sarah Mitton of Canada.

The event is live on the BBC iPlayer and website from 7-9pm for viewers in the UK.

Results and timetable here.