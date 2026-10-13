Wanda Diamond League unveils 2027 calendar

Series will start in Doha on May 7 and end with a two-day final in Zurich, just over two weeks before the World Championships in Beijing.

The dates for the 2027 Wanda Diamond League have been confirmed, with the series returning for its 18th season.

From May to August, the world’s best athletes will compete across 15 meetings on four continents as they bid to qualify for the final in Zurich and win one of the sport’s most prestigious titles.

The road to the final begins in Doha on May 7, before back-to-back meetings in China in Shanghai/Keqiao and Xiamen. The series then heads to Rome and touches down in Africa in Rabat three days later.

Athletes return to Europe in June for Oslo and Stockholm, followed by a break of almost three weeks, before the series resumes in Paris on June 25. The US leg takes place in Eugene on July 3, with Monaco, Lausanne and London following later that month.

After a month-long break, which is mainly filled with national championships, athletes will have two more chances to pick up points in Silesia and Brussels in August. The Wanda Diamond League Final then takes place in Zurich on August 25-26.

The winners in Zurich will be crowned Diamond League champions in their discipline, joining a star-studded roll of honour that includes Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis.

The series will also provide a crucial test of form ahead of the World Championships in Beijing, which run from September 10-19. There will be just over two weeks between the Diamond League final and the first day of the global event.

Broadcast in more than 170 territories, the Diamond League has a social media audience of 6.8 million followers and has generated 1.7 billion impressions worldwide.

2027 Wanda Diamond League calendar

May 7 🇶🇦 Doha

May 15 🇨🇳 Shanghai/Keqiao

May 22 🇨🇳 Xiamen

May 27 🇮🇹 Rome

May 30 🇲🇦 Rabat

June 3 🇳🇴 Oslo

June 6 🇸🇪 Stockholm

June 25 🇫🇷 Paris

July 3 🇺🇸 Eugene

July 9 🇲🇨 Monaco

July 13 🇨🇭 Lausanne

July 17 🇬🇧 London

August 15 🇵🇱 Silesia

August 20 🇧🇪 Brussels

August 25-26 🇨🇭 Zurich (Wanda Diamond League Final)

The full calendar is available on the Diamond League website.