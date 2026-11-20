Nadia Battocletti needed four attempts to win in Atapuerca and now defends her title against a 20-year-old rival, while Yeman Crippa swaps the marathon for a rare outing at Cinque Mulini.

Nadia Battocletti opens her cross-country season at the Cross Internacional de Atapuerca near Burgos in northern Spain on Sunday (Nov 22) as defending champion, having finally won there at the fourth attempt last year.

The Italian is making her fifth appearance at the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting and arrives off the back of a superb year. The Olympic and world 10,000m silver medallist topped her outdoor season with the European 10,000m title in Birmingham and is a two-time European senior cross-country champion.

Her toughest rival looks likely to be Ethiopia’s Asefu Abreha. The 20-year-old ran a 10km PB of 30:16 to win in Brasov last month, setting up an intriguing contest with Battocletti, whose best of 30:08 is an Italian record from Lille in April, when she finished one second shy of the European record set weeks earlier by Britain’s Megan Keith.

Kenya’s Mirriam Cherop, the world mile bronze medallist, has been third in both Amorebieta and Soria this season and won in Albufeira in February, while Abreha’s compatriot Wosane Asefa has two world under-20 silver medals this year, from cross country and the 3000m steeplechase. Burundi’s Francine Niyomukunzi, winner in Lidingö, and Tunisian steeplechase specialist Marwa Bouzayani, who ran 8:54.32 in Eugene this year, also line up, while Spain’s challenge is led by European under-23 cross-country and 5000m champion María Forero.

Kipsang and Kwizera resume rivalry

The men’s race offers a rematch between Kenya’s Mathew Kipsang and Rodrigue Kwizera, who finished first and second in 2025. Kipsang won that sprint by a second and again narrowly beat Kwizera in Soria last Sunday. He is the reigning overall World Athletics Cross Country Tour champion, with Kwizera having won the series the year before.

Burundi’s Egide Ntakarutimana is unbeaten in cross country this season after winning in Lidingö and Amorebieta last month and then narrowly in Pforzheim a week ago. The 29-year-old is also the second-fastest 5000m runner in the world this year with 12:46.73 from Brussels.

Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, the Olympic 10,000m silver medallist, makes his Atapuerca debut after finishing ninth in Seville in his first race for 10 months, while his 19-year-old compatriot Fasika Ayele was a surprise third in Soria ahead of Kenyan teenager Charles Kiboino, who had been runner-up in Seville a fortnight earlier.

Mariano García, the world indoor 1500m champion, makes a rare cross-country appearance, while fellow Spaniard Aarón Las Heras is fresh from a 1:00:08 half marathon debut in Valencia a month ago. More than 3000 athletes from 19 countries will take part over a 7837m course, with forecasters predicting a windy, cold day with temperatures of 6-8C and an 80 per cent chance of rain.

Amebaw and Crippa at Cinque Mulini

Another World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting takes place on Sunday at the Cinque Mulini in San Vittore Olona, Italy, where Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw is aiming for her third cross-country win of the season in the 6.2km women’s race.

The 28-year-old, who is based in Spain, set a 5000m PB of 14:18.41 to win the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome, was runner-up at the Diamond League Final and then won the 5000m at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. She went on to win the 5km title at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen before taking cross-country victories in Amorebieta and Seville. Amebaw was fourth at the Cinque Mulini in 2023.

Her opposition includes Kenya’s Cynthia Chepkirui, the 18-year-old who won the 2025 Cardiff Cross Challenge and has been third in Seville and second in Soria this season, and Italian duo Elvanie Nimbona and Micol Majori. Nimbona was third here last year, finished third in Pforzheim a week ago and has also won Italian 10km and half marathon titles. Majori, a European 5000m bronze medallist in Birmingham, contests her first cross-country race since the European Cross Country Championships in Lagoa last December.

In the 8.2km men’s race, Italy’s Yeman Crippa makes his first cross-country appearance since taking silver at the 2024 European Cross Country Championships in Antalya. He was second at the Cinque Mulini in 2023, won the Paris Marathon in April and was runner-up at the New York City Marathon at the start of this month, having been seventh in the half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in September.

Crippa clashes with Eritrea’s Saymon Amanuel, last year’s winner, who became only the second Eritrean champion after Zersenay Tadese in 2008. The 19-year-old, who has since been runner-up in Alcobendas, Elgoibar and Hannut, makes his cross-country debut this season as the world 5km bronze medallist from Copenhagen.

Three Kenyans who finished in the top four of the under-20 race at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee in January also line up. Frankline Kibet, 19, won that race, with Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi, the 2024 world under-20 5000m champion, third and Andrew Kiptoo fourth. Kibet and Alamisi finished third and seventh in Seville earlier this month, while Kiptoo is making his first appearance of the season. Italy’s Luca Alfieri, fourth last year, is among the home runners hoping to contend.