Olympic and world marathon champion initially denied using the drug but has accepted her sanction and loses her Sydney Marathon title.

Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic and world marathon champion, has been banned for three years for using EPO.

The 33-year-old Kenyan is one of three athletes from her country sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday (Nov 19). Veronica Loleo, 28, who was second in the half marathon at the 2026 World Road Running Championships, has also received a three-year ban for EPO, while marathon runner Ronald Korir, 35, has been banned for six years after abnormalities were found in his Athlete Biological Passport.

Jepchirchir provided blood and urine samples out of competition in Kapsabet, Kenya, on July 17, six weeks before her victory at the Sydney Marathon. The laboratory in Cologne reported the presence of EPO – erythropoietin, a banned substance that stimulates red blood cell production – in her blood sample on September 17 and in two of her urine samples in October. She was provisionally suspended on October 20, as AW reported last month.

In a video interview with the AIU on October 20, the day she was provisionally suspended, Jepchirchir denied ever receiving an injection or administering EPO to herself and said she did not know how the findings had occurred. On October 27, the AIU’s deadline, she signed a form accepting the violations and the consequences, including disqualification of all her results since July 17.

That includes her Sydney win in 2:18:31 on August 30, which means Irine Cheptai, who was second in 2:22:11, is in line to be promoted to winner.

Jepchirchir, who also won the New York (2021), Boston (2022) and London (2024) marathons, faced a four-year ban but received a one-year reduction for her early acceptance of the sanction. The ban runs from October 20, the date of her provisional suspension, until October 19, 2029. Her Olympic and world titles predate the period of disqualification.

Loleo, who was third in the Berlin Half Marathon in March, provided blood and urine samples out of competition in Iten, Kenya, on September 6. The laboratory in Paris reported the presence of EPO in the blood sample on October 13 and in the urine sample on October 16.

The AIU issued her with a notice of allegation in person in Valencia, Spain, on October 23 and imposed an immediate provisional suspension. In an interview the same day, Loleo said she had no knowledge of how the findings had occurred but that she had received an injection – the name of which she could not recall – to treat an injury and the related pain in the period before the samples were collected.

She also provided her mobile phone for forensic imaging after the AIU demanded access to her electronic devices. The AIU said its decision does not rule out further charges based on analysis of the data.

Given until October 30 to provide a detailed written explanation or accept the violations, Loleo signed a form accepting them and the consequences on the deadline, which include disqualification of all her results since September 6. Like Jepchirchir, she faced a four-year ban that was reduced by a year for early acceptance. Her ban runs from October 23, the date of her provisional suspension, until October 22, 2029.

The disqualification removes Loleo’s silver medal from Copenhagen, where Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru was third in a national record of 1:06:08. Loleo was also one of Kenya’s three scoring runners in the team race, which the Kenyans won.

Korir, who was fourth in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, was banned after 20 blood samples collected between May 6, 2023 and August 18, 2025 produced an Atypical Passport Finding. The Joint Expert Panel unanimously found “likely doping”, identifying abnormal values in samples taken on January 19 and February 3, 2024, in the build-up to the Hamburg Marathon, and on January 20 and February 11, 2025, before the Osaka Marathon.

Korir was notified of the finding on May 20 and attended an interview but twice failed to provide written explanations, and the panel reasserted its opinion after reviewing his interview transcript. Charged and provisionally suspended on September 25, he did not respond by the October 9 deadline and is therefore deemed to have waived his right to a hearing and accepted the violation and its consequences, including disqualification of all his results since January 19, 2024.

The standard sanction is four years, but the AIU added two because the passport showed he had used a prohibited substance or method on multiple occasions, which it treated as an aggravating circumstance. His ban runs from September 25, the date of his provisional suspension.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya have the right to appeal all three decisions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as does Korir.

Brett Clothier, the AIU’s chief executive, said Kenyan authorities had made “a lot of progress” against doping over the last five years, but “these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go”.

He added that the Kenyan government is aware of the situation and has committed to strengthening the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and taking action against the criminal networks that facilitate doping in the country. The AIU will discuss the details with the government in the coming months.