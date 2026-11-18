Plans to turn their winter training home into a gym are on hold, but hundreds of young athletes have until Friday to make the case for keeping it.

Brent Council has paused plans to remove the indoor track at Willesden Sports Centre in north-west London, with campaigners urging supporters to make their voices heard by 5pm on Friday November 20.

The council says it will hear further representations before a decision is taken by November 25. The BBC reported that its chief executive, Kim Wright, said the council had decided to “listen further before a decision is taken” after some communication with stakeholders had suggested a decision had already been made.

The track is due to go as part of a £1.4 million investment package to modernise the centre’s gym and fitness facilities. The indoor 60m track, known as the running tube, would be reconfigured into an enlarged gym, growing it from about 110 fitness stations to 172. Track Academy, a charity based at the centre, says it was told in June that the track would close within weeks, while opposition councillors said the decision, originally approved in June, was not included in cabinet papers or communicated to athletics groups beforehand.

Track Academy says it supported 519 young people in the past year, including 259 on the indoor track in January alone. It says 58% of its participants are girls, 64% come from low-income families and 90% are from Black, Asian, mixed and other minoritised ethnic backgrounds.

Chief executive Patrik Ewe has described the track as “a vital safe space for our community” and says the alternatives offered are not like-for-like. Campaigners say groups such as Queens Park Harriers also use the facility.

Three-time Olympian Adam Gemili has backed the campaign, telling BBC London that the loss of indoor facilities is making winter training harder for athletes.

Brent’s own equality impact assessment identifies adverse impacts on girls, disabled young people and ethnically diverse communities, while also identifying potential benefits for those groups and for others, including older people and people with long-term health conditions. The council acknowledges that the alternatives – mainly the centre’s four-court hall and a proposed multi-use space – are not like-for-like replacements for indoor athletics. Liz Dixon, cabinet member for community safety and public health, said Track Academy would still have access to indoor provision and that the outdoor 400m track is not affected.

The council also points to usage figures. It says the tube has not been used in its original 60m indoor athletics configuration since Covid, and that formal athletics bookings average about 6.5 hours a week over about 34 weeks a year, although it acknowledges that informal and weather-dependent use is not captured in those records.

Ewe said a petition, which campaigners say has been signed by more than 1,500 people, and a joint letter from the leaders of the council’s Liberal Democrat and Green groups had urged the council to pause the work. Existing and recent past users, including clubs, organisations and individuals, can respond by emailing [email protected] before the deadline, and representations already submitted will still be considered. Supporters can also sign the petition on the Track Academy campaign page, which offers a pre-filled email to send to the council’s leisure team.

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Parent Ana Perez, whose children have trained extensively at the track, said on the campaign page: “It would truly be an absolute shame to lose the indoor track.”