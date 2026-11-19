When it comes to road racing shoes, they seem to be non-stop, with an almost continuous stream of new models coming to the market every month. Here we take a look at three of the latest carbon-plated models we’ve been putting through their paces recently.

REEBOK SPEEDSHIFTER - £235.00

Marking a return to road-racing models, the brand, originally from Bolton, Lancashire, delivers its first carbon race day shoe.

The Speedshifter is designed for runners who want a fast shoe that delivers across tempo sessions and race days alike. The HyperFloat foam midsole is lighter and returns more energy than the brand’s standard midsole foam, and adds a 1.2mm-thick Carbon Fibre AccelerPlate to give that familiar propulsion through toe-off that we have come to love in recent years.

The shoe certainly feels fast, but with a stability that few race day models have. It’s well made, and the outsole is a little more substantial than many, making this a good option for more regular use as well as race day. A durable outsole also means the shoe could be a versatile ‘fast’ option for more regular use through the winter months.

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ADIDAS – ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 5 - £220.00

The brand’s most successful racing shoe sees an update to the fifth-generation model, which now takes some design features from the world-record-holding Adizero Adios Evo Pro 3.

The shoes share the Carbon-fibre-infused Energyrim: a carbon plate sitting purely around the edge of the midsole to add stiffness and propulsion without sacrificing the cushioning of the midsole.

That midsole is the Lightstrike Pro, a super-soft and highly responsive material, to the point of being bouncy. Be assured, at speed, it feels incredible and simply wants to go faster!

The lightweight, one-way stretch upper is minimalistic, lightweight and provides a great, close fit.

Any fears of premature wear of the sole of this shoe have been dismissed; with many miles logged at speed, mine still look fresh and feel incredible.

The ride is aggressive, but a little more forgiving than some carbon racers, making this a fast shoe for any distance that demands speed and comfort.

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SKECHERS – AERO ELITE - £220.00

At only 167g, Skechers’ latest road racing model is certainly their lightest. In fact, it’s one of the lightest plated models on the market right now. And it’s certainly built for speed.

Featuring a highly responsive HYPER BURST PRO midsole, the brand’s HYPER ARC rocker technology, and a new full-length carbon-infused Quantum Plate, everything about it screams speed!

The breathable woven jacquard upper provides a sock-like fit and a secure lockdown around the foot even when at full speed.

The ride of the shoe is purely focused on race day, so it’s a case of all-out from the word go, with the shoe almost demanding high speed to maximise the effect of that rocker design and aggressive forefoot toe-off. But when you give it full gas, it delivers with a highly propulsive feel and ride that is totally speed-centred.

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