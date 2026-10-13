Mini London Marathon to be staged over two days in 2027

Mass-participation events and championships will be split across Friday and Saturday in the weekend of the one-off Double London Marathon.

The TCS Mini London Marathon will take place across two days in 2027 as part of the historic Double TCS London Marathon weekend, with a record 22,000 children expected to take part.

On Friday (April 23) the Mini London Marathon will open with the 2.6km and one-mile mass events, culminating in the 2.6km TCS London Marathon Championships: London Borough Challenge, in which teams from every London borough will compete in age categories from under-14 to under-18.

The following day (April 24), the UK’s leading young athletes will race over 2.6km in regional teams in the TCS Mini London Marathon championships, which also incorporate the British Athletics Road Championships. Those races will be held shortly before the first day of the Double London Marathon begins.

The championship races, which feature age groups from under-14 to under-18, have been running for 41 years and have been contested by a host of stars, including current-day legends Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr and David Weir.

Both the one-mile and 2.6km routes start on Horse Guards Parade and end at the iconic finish line on The Mall. It is the same finish line that 100,000 people will cross after completing 26.2 miles over the historic 2027 Double TCS London Marathon on Saturday (April 24) and Sunday (April 25).

AW covers the Mini London Marathon every year and you can read our most recent report, from April 2026, here.

For more information on the TCS Mini London Marathon, including how schools can enter, visit the TCS Mini London Marathon website.