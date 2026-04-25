Mini Marathon runners light up The Mall in London

Poppy Guest, Mollie Grant, Freddie Rowe, Joseph Osuji, Luis Da Silva and Maddie Kindler were among the winners at the 41st edition of the Mini London Marathon on Saturday.

Around 20,000 young runners enjoyed the experience of a lifetime on a sun-drenched Saturday morning in the British capital. Many will go on to complete the full marathon one day. A select few might even make it to the Olympic or Paralympic Games. Yet whatever their future holds, none will easily forget the memory of racing past a glistening Buckingham Palace and down The Mall on April 25, 2026.

This event might be the younger sister of the 'main marathon' on Sunday, but there are major plans for the Mini Marathon. By 2030 the organisers would like to see 50,000 taking part, the same size as the full marathon for adults. "The goal," says London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher, "is getting kids to enjoy running. The more youngsters we can get to be active, the better."

Victory in the Mini Marathon has become just as prestigious as winning an English Schools, Inter-Counties or National cross-country title. Yet due to it being on the road – and in April – it forms a nice bridge between the muddy contests of the winter and the faster track competitions in the summer.

This year also saw the introduction of new 'even number' age groups with Mollie Grant and Freddie Rowe winning the under-18 women's and men's championship titles respectively.

Grant, a Lincoln Wellington runner representing the East Midlands, won English Schools 800m gold last year and used her speed here to out-run Eleanor Foster and Jorjia March in the closing stages.

"I had to stay mentally strong near the end because you see the long straight to the finish," said Grant, "so I just had to dig deep. It was really good fun. The whole atmosphere to come here with my team-mates was really good.

"This event is coming toward track a bit as we have the momentum from the winter season and it just helps you flow through the year."

Rowe, from Havering, celebrated in style as he beat Joseph Scanes and Alistair Street to take gold.

He said: "I came into this thinking that I really wanted to do well. I won the Borough Challenge a couple of years ago and this was my last one so I really wanted to go out with a bang."

Poppy Guest from the South East beat Summer Smith and Isabella Buchanan to win the under-16 girls race. Guest was runner-up at the English National behind Gabrielle Pinder earlier this year in Sedgefield, but Pinder was fourth here.

Guest, who runs for Aldershot, Farnham & District, said: "The start was as crazy as always but I settled into a pace and then made sure I could hold that and then I decided to kick and go with around 600m to go."

Was it her plan or a spur of the moment decision? "I kind of made it up in the moment!" she said, "but I'm more of a sit-and-kick kind of runner."

She added: "I'd really like to qualify for the European Under-18 Champs (in Rieti, Italy) this summer but also prioritise the English Schools on the track."

Joseph Osuji from the North West of England won the under-16 boys championship race with Nate Greig runner-up and Taylor Thom-Watts third.

Osuji, who is from Macclesfield, said the long journey to London was worth it and added: "I think this is the biggest race I've ever won. I've finished second a lot and also third so it's good to win!"

Maddie Kindler representing the East of England continued her fine form on the domestic distance running scene by winning the under-14 girls title.

Luis Da Silva from London was an impressive winner of the under-14 boys race ahead of Harry McVeigh and Joseph Preston. Da Silva won the English Schools title in Liverpool last month in a photo finish, whereas here he had a five-second advantage over his rivals.

"I came into the race thinking I should win as I won three major cross-country races this season," said Da Silva, who front-ran his way to victory.

Increasingly, young athletes at the sharp end of races are armed with super-shoes on their feet. But this wasn't the case for under-12 Borough Challenge boys winner Eoin O'Connell Friedman, who showed his rivals a clean pair of heels despite wearing a slightly battered pair of 'normal trainers'.

Elsewhere, Toby Richardson won the under-18 men's T53-54 wheelchair race, as Yasmine Hodkinson won the under-18 women's T53-54 wheelchair race.

For full results, see here.

Relive the action here...