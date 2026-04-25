Maude Mathys and Isacco Costa conquer Beijing Changping

Brits Sara Willhoit and Andrew Douglas enjoy top 10 finishes at WMRA mountain World Cup series event in China.

The 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup took a spectacular turn on Saturday (April 25), as the circuit landed in Beijing’s Changping District. Athletes weren't just racing against each other; they were taking on a true titan of world history: the Great Wall of China.

This second stage of the season saw the pack climbing on the Juyongguan section, most of these stone fortifications date back to the Ming Dynasty, meaning the runners were grafting up steps that have stood for over 600 years.

History, culture and elite sport came together in remarkable fashion as stone steps, steep gradients and mountain views created a setting unlike any other on the World Cup calendar.

With the support of the Beijing Changping District Government, the event welcomed international athletes to compete on a site of immense cultural significance, highlighting both the global reach of mountain running and the unique heritage of the region.

CHANGPING BEIJING UPHILL: A 3.5km Lung-Buster

The Changping Uphill was a proper short, sharp shock of a race. It was a 3.5km individual time trial that didn't mess about, cramming in a staggering 509 metres of ascent alongside 157 metres of technical descent.

With athletes setting off at 10-second intervals, there was nowhere to hide. You couldn't tuck in behind a pacer or rely on tactical games; it was just you, the clock, and that relentless gradient. It was the ultimate test of raw climbing strength and composure—a real "pain cave" scenario where even a momentary lapse in concentration meant throwing away precious seconds.

Men’s Race: Costa Dominates as the Italians Pack the Podium

The men’s field kicked off at 09:30 local time, with runners catapulting off the start line every 10 seconds.

It was a stellar day for Italy, spearheaded by Isacco Costa ITA, who clocked a blistering 22:31 to claim the top spot. Kenya’s Paul Machoka KEN put in a massive shift to take second in 22:59, while the veteran Alex Baldaccini ITA proved he’s still got the legs, returning to the World Cup podium with a superb third-place finish (23:24).

The middle of the pack was a proper scrap. Italy’s Luca Merli ITA missed out on the podium by a whisker, taking fourth, only just pipping Kenya’s Michael Selelo Saoli KEN—who, incredibly, finished on the exact same second. Britain’s own Andrew Douglas GBR wasn’t far off the pace either, bagging sixth place just one second later.

The top 10 was a masterclass in international mountain running, with only 15 seconds separating 4th from 7th place.

Women’s Race: Mathys in a League of Her Own

Switzerland’s Maude Mathys SUI put on an absolute masterclass in uphill running, storming the Great Wall to take the win in a commanding 26:13. She looked untouchable on the steep stuff, leaving a high-quality field in her wake.

Kenya’s Joyce Muthoni Njeru KEN put in a solid shift to secure second place in 26:51, while Courtney Barnes Coppinger from the USA rounded out the podium, digging deep to finish in 28:18.

It was a brilliant day for the Brits as well, with Sara Ann Willhoit GBR bagging a hard-earned fifth place (28:44) and Eden Indigo Bliss Odea GBR finishing just behind in seventh (29:32) after a tight tussle with America's Camila Amaya Noe USA.

Classic Up & Down

The action doesn’t stop here. Tomorrow, the World Cup circuit stays right where it is for the Classic Up & Down—the third race of the 2026 season and a completely different beast to today’s short, sharp sprint.

Athletes will be staring down roughly 18km of punishing terrain, including a massive 1,200 metres of climbing. They’ll be trading the frantic pace of the time trial for a test of pure endurance, navigating the rugged, technical trails winding around the Great Wall and the surrounding peaks.