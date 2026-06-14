Werro, Lyles and Gout Gout set to light up Ostrava Golden Spike

Audrey Werro returns to action after her Stockholm victory over Keely Hodgkinson, while Noah Lyles targets the world 150m best and teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout heads back to the scene of his breakthrough performance.

The Ostrava Golden Spike meeting returns on Tuesday (June 16) with a host of global stars in action, led by Audrey Werro, Noah Lyles and Gout Gout at the eighth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season.

Fresh from her stunning 1:53.98 victory in Stockholm, which moved her to No.3 on the women's 800m all-time list, Werro will look to continue her remarkable form in Czechia. The Swiss athlete defeated Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the Swedish capital and now faces another major championship gold medallist in Femke Bol.

The Dutch star, a two-time world 400m hurdles champion, will make her outdoor 800m debut after clocking 1:59.07 indoors earlier this year. Bol raced over 400m in Ostrava last season, finishing third before going on to successfully defend her world hurdles crown.

Werro has emerged as one of the stars of the season. Alongside her Stockholm success, the Diamond League champion also won in Rabat and claimed world indoor silver behind Hodgkinson.

Another major attraction will be the men's 150m, where Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles takes on Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout.

Lyles is chasing the world best of 14.92 set by Kishane Thompson in April and arrives in Ostrava after running 9.88 for 100m and 19.91 for 200m this year.

Gout, meanwhile, continues to enhance his reputation after setting a world under-20 record of 19.67 for 200m in Sydney. The 18-year-old returns to the track where he ran a then-personal best of 20.02 last year. South Africa's Sinesipho Dambile, runner-up in the Diamond League 200m races in Stockholm and Oslo, is also in the field.

Home hopes rest on Manuel

Home fans will be hoping for a strong showing from Lurdes Gloria Manuel in the women's 400m. The Czech athlete arrives in form after placing second in both Oslo and Rome, where she broke 50 seconds for the first time with 49.77.

She faces Cuba's Roxana Gómez, Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley and Slovakia's Emma Zapletalová, who has enjoyed an impressive run of victories over the hurdles this season.

Karolína Maňasová will also attract plenty of attention after recently lowering the Czech 100m record to 11.01. She lines up against world indoor 60m silver medallist Ewa Swoboda, former world under-20 champion Brianna Lyston and New Zealand record-holder Zoe Hobbs.

In the men's 100m, world indoor 60m champion Jordan Anthony takes on Ronnie Baker and Emmanuel Eseme, who recently improved the Cameroonian record to 9.94.

Strong field events line-up

The men's pole vault features Emmanouil Karalis, who returns after finishing runner-up to Mondo Duplantis in Ostrava last year. Since then, the Greek has raised his national record to 6.17m and moved to second on the all-time list.

Katie Moon heads the women's pole vault, while Tomáš Staněk leads local hopes in the shot put against Tom Walsh and Leonardo Fabbri.

The men's javelin promises to be one of the field-event highlights. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga arrives after his 92.62m national record in Rome, a throw that elevated him to No.8 on the world all-time rankings. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters will be looking for revenge after finishing behind him in Italy.

Elsewhere, world 1500m champion Isaac Nader headlines a quality men's 1000m field that includes Hobbs Kessler, Mohamed Attaoui, Peter Bol and Mark English.