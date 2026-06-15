Brandon Miller impresses ahead of Josh Kerr at the Los Angeles Grand Prix

American wins men’s 800m in style while Tshepo Tshite edges Olympic champion Cole Hocker in a thrilling men’s 3000m.

Brandon Miller produced one of the standout performances of the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on Sunday (June 14), powering to victory in a high-quality men’s 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

The American timed his move to perfection after 2023 world 1500m champion Josh Kerr injected pace into the race following the pacemaker's departure. Kerr led with 300 metres remaining but was unable to sustain the effort as Miller surged past in the closing stages, pulling away to win in 1:43.94.

Handal Roban finished second in 1:45.32, with 2019 world champion Donavan Brazier continuing his comeback by taking third in 1:45.41. Kerr faded over the final straight and crossed the line fourth.

The men’s 3000m also delivered a dramatic finish as South Africa’s Tshepo Tshite held off Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker in a thrilling battle for victory.

Tshite clocked 7:37.57, with Hocker just two tenths of a second behind in 7:37.77 after launching a late charge over the final lap. The pair were well clear of the remainder of the field in one of the strongest distance races of the meeting.

While the middle-distance events provided plenty of excitement, Tara Davis-Woodhall produced one of the field performances of the year in the women’s long jump.

The Olympic and world champion opened her outdoor campaign with a world-leading 7.20m, adding two centimetres to the personal best she set indoors in 2024 and equalling 19th place on the world all-time list. She also registered wind-assisted marks of 7.25m, 7.14m and 7.09m during an outstanding series.

Earlier in the day, Davis-Woodhall also showed her versatility by clocking a lifetime best of 12.47 in the 100m hurdles. The race was won by Olympic champion Masai Russell in a meeting record 12.26, with Grace Stark third in 12.48.

In the women's 1500m, Emily Mackay of the United States was an impressive winner in 3:59.27 ahead of Britain's Katie Snowden, who ran 4:00.97 to strengthen her chances of earning selection for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer for England.

The men's hammer throw produced another headline performance as Yann Chaussinand launched a world-leading and French record 82.44m.

The throw improved Ethan Katzberg's world lead by one centimetre and broke a French record that had stood for 26 years. Ukraine's Mykhaylo Kokhan also enjoyed a memorable competition, throwing a personal best of 82.38m in the final round.

In the women's hammer, Brooke Andersen ended Camryn Rogers' long unbeaten run with a meeting record and season's best of 79.09m. DeAnna Price was second with 77.71m, while Rogers finished fourth in a contest that saw six athletes throw beyond 75 metres for the first time in history.

Jamal Britt finally dipped below 13 seconds in the men's 110m hurdles, winning in 12.99 (-0.1). After equalling his previous best of 13.07 four times this season, the American broke through to claim victory ahead of Trey Cunningham (13.03) and world champion Cordell Tinch (13.15).

Kenny Bednarek continued his fine sprinting form with a wind-assisted 9.72 (2.4) victory in the men's 100m. Christian Coleman followed him home in 9.84, with Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu third in 9.88.

There were also meeting records in the women's shot and discus. Chase Jackson threw 20.53m to win the shot put from Sarah Mitton, while Valarie Allman dominated the discus with 69.15m.

Anna Cockrell improved her own meeting record in the women's 400m hurdles, winning in 53.43 ahead of former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad, who clocked 53.65.

Gabrielle Jennings broke away after the pacemaker stepped aside to win the women's 3000m steeplechase in a meeting record 9:11.72, more than 11 seconds clear of Lexy Halladay.

Elsewhere, Aaliyah Butler won the women's 400m in 49.90, while world indoor champion Chris Bailey took the men's race in 44.57. Sha'Carri Richardson claimed victory in the women's 100m in 10.99 (-0.2), and Rajindra Campbell won the men's shot put with 21.94m.