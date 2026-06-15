Broken Arrow set to reignite WMRA World Cup battle in California

Mountain Running series continues in Palisades Tahoe this week.

Following a short break in the calendar, the 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup resumes in the United States for rounds six and seven of the series at Broken Arrow Skyrace in Palisades Tahoe, California.

Competition gets underway on Friday June 19 with the Ascent Race, the next uphill contest on this year’s circuit, before athletes return to the trails on Sunday June 21 for the 23km, the next long-distance challenge of the World Cup season.

Broken Arrow has consistently delivered some of the most competitive and memorable races on the World Cup calendar, and this year’s edition promises to be no exception. Both current World Cup leaders are set to contest both races, joined by former champions, emerging talents and some of the deepest fields assembled so far this season.

With valuable points on offer and demanding mountain terrain awaiting the athletes, the battles at the front of both races are expected to play a significant role in shaping the World Cup standings as the season enters its second half.

Broken Arrow is defined by more than its elite races. A cornerstone of the event’s growth has been its community-focused approach, exemplified by the Elite Athlete Housing Programme. Each year, more than 75 elite runners are hosted by local Lake Tahoe families, many of them athletes or race volunteers themselves. The initiative helps remove one of the biggest barriers facing international competitors: the cost and complexity of race-weekend accommodation. In many cases, these stays develop into lasting friendships and support networks that extend well beyond race week.

That community-first philosophy is also reflected in Broken Arrow’s broader inclusion efforts. While not directly linked to the WMRA World Cup races, these initiatives form an important part of the event’s identity within mountain and trail running. The race has developed policies and programmes supporting non-binary athletes, transgender athletes, adaptive athletes, and mothers and families, with the aim of making one of North America’s largest mountain and trail running events more accessible to underrepresented groups.

In 2026, Broken Arrow also raises the bar financially. The event has announced a total prize purse of $150,000 across its leading races, including $30,000 for the winners of the flagship 23km, alongside $6000 for the Ascent champions and $4000 for the 46km winners. It is a landmark figure for independent trail and mountain running and reflects the sport’s continued professionalisation while maintaining its grassroots character.

The setting adds further significance. Palisades Tahoe, host of the 1960 Winter Olympics, will sit at the heart of the mountain and trail running world for two consecutive weeks. Broken Arrow opens proceedings from June 18-21 before TrailCon follows on June 22-24 and the Western States 100 takes centre stage on June 27-28. Together, the three events transform Olympic Valley into a gathering point for athletes, volunteers, brands, organisers and fans, connecting the sport’s history, present and future.

THE ASCENT

The race starts on the valley floor and climbs its way up 914m (3000 feet) over 4.8km (3 miles) to the summit of Washeshu Peak at 2708m (8885 feet). Along the way it takes in some brutally steep terrain, leading up to the iconic Headwall Ridge and the ‘stairway to heaven’ bolted ladder to the summit of Washeshu Peak. Runners will experience steep rock slabs, snow and scree, which is guaranteed to deliver an exciting race.

THE 23km SKYRACE

The 23km Skyrace features nearly 1400 metres of elevation gain across alpine ridges, snowfields, and technical descents. It starts in Palisades Tahoe Village and most of the race takes place above the tree line on technical and demanding trails. Runners will be treated to views of Granite Chief Wilderness and they will experience Emigrant Pass, KT-22 and, like the VK runners, the ‘stairway to heaven’ ladder to Washeshu Peak. This race is part of the WMRA World Cup, attracting many of the top names in the sport.

CHAMPIONS RETURN AND NEW CONTENDERS EMERGE

Both the men’s and women’s current World Cup leaders will be on the start line for both races. Michael Saoli (KEN, Run2Gether On Trail) and Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN, NNormal) will be looking to strengthen their positions, and both have strong form so far this year. In addition Njeru won the Skyrace last year and was second in the Ascent.

Defending champions and familiar faces will headline this year’s racing, with last year’s men’s 23k Skyrace winner, Elhousine Elazzaoui (MAR, NNormal), returning fresh from his recent triumph at Zegama. Christian Allen (USA) and Anna Gibson (USA, Brooks), who claimed victory in the Ascent in 2024, are also back to defend their crowns.

Remarkably, almost every athlete who stood on the podium in last year’s Ascent and 23km Skyrace will be back on the start line, with only Joe Gray absent from the lineup. On the women’s side, Gibson and Njeru will be joined by Madalina Florea (ROU, Scott) and Jade Belzberg (CAN), while the men’s field features Elhousine Elazzaoui, Allen, Philemon Kiriago (KEN, Run2Gether On Trail), Patrick Kipngeno (KEN, Run2Gether On Trail) and Cameron Smith (USA), setting the stage for a series of high-profile rematches in the mountains.

The elite fields are packed with athletes targeting podium finishes across both races. Making his Broken Arrow debut, Paul Machoka (KEN, Atletica Saluzzo) is set to take on the double, racing both distances over the weekend. Italy boasts a strong hand through Luca Merli (JOMA), while the United States will field a number of athletes capable of featuring at the sharp end of the competition, including Tyler McCandless, Caleb Olson and Liam Meirow.

The women’s races look equally enticing. Last year’s World Cup runner-up, Valentine Jepkoech Rutto (KEN, Atletica Saluzzo), will also contest both events, joined by exciting French talents Nelie Clement and Marie Nivet. Sara Willhoit (GBR, Rab/Scarpa) arrives in strong form following an impressive World Cup campaign, while Nienke Brinkman’s (NDL) comeback continues in the 23km race. As in the men’s competition, the home nation is well represented, with Tabor Hemming (Adidas Terrex), Courtney Coppinger (Brooks) and Lauren Gregory leading a strong American contingent with podium ambitions.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

The Ascent starts at 8am (PDT) on Friday June 19 and the 23km Skyrace at 8am for the women and 8.20am for the men on Sunday June 21. You can follow the action on the WMRA social media channels and keep an eye on the AW website for coverage.