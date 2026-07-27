98-strong British team picked for European Champs in Birmingham

Reigning champions Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith headline the squad for Birmingham 2026, though Josh Kerr will not be among them after building his season around Glasgow instead.

A total of 98 athletes have been selected to represent Novuna Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, which run from August 10-16.

With the championships making their debut on British soil at Alexander Stadium, selection aims to reinforce GB & NI's position as one of Europe's leading athletics nations, picking athletes capable of challenging for medals while also providing valuable championship experience for the next generation of track and field talent.

Hometown hero Matthew Hudson-Smith, a four-time European champion and two-time Paris Olympic medallist, will compete in the 400m, having recently had a temporary stand at Alexander Stadium named in his honour. He is joined by 2024 European silver medallist Charlie Dobson.

Reigning European champions Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith will both look to defend their titles in Birmingham. Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Amy Hunt joins Asher-Smith in contesting both the 100m and 200m, while Daryll Neita, who won silver in the 200m at the 2022 European Championships, will only compete in the 100m this time around.

Georgia Hunter Bell, the world indoor champion and 2024 European silver medallist in the 1500m, returns aiming for another major championship podium. She is joined by Laura Muir, who claimed European 1500m gold in 2022.

Double world champion and Paris Olympic medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the heptathlon, alongside Jade O'Dowda, who finished seventh at the 2024 European Championships.

In the men's 1500m, world silver medallist Jake Wightman returns alongside 2026 British champion Arlo Ludwick, who is set to make his senior international debut. Jake Heyward, a silver medallist at the 2022 European Championships, is back in a GB vest after overcoming two injury-hit seasons; he recently recorded the third-fastest British mile time of all time and a new Welsh record at the London Diamond League.

European bronze medallist Romell Glave arrives in excellent form after securing the British 100m title earlier this summer and will be joined by Wales's fastest man and 2025 world indoor champion Jeremiah Azu.

British record holder Zharnel Hughes will compete in the 200m, a discipline in which he won European gold in 2022. The experienced Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and rising talent Ebuka Nwokeji complete the line-up, with Nwokeji set for his senior international debut.

British record holder and 2025 world indoor champion Amber Anning will lead the charge in the women's 400m. She is joined by Yemi Mary John, who has broken 50 seconds this season, and 19-year-old Charlotte Henrich, who has been on an upward trajectory this season and ran a new personal best on her Diamond League debut in London.

Megan Keith returns to championship action in the 10,000m after winning European bronze in 2024.

In the field events, Scott Lincoln will push for the podium in the shot put after finishing fourth at the World Indoor Championships earlier this season. British record holder Morgan Lake will contest the high jump, while Jazmin Sawyers returns to European competition in the long jump, having won bronze in Munich in 2022.

The Novuna GB & NI team will compete in all events, including the mixed 4x100m, which will make its championship debut. The women's 4x100m squad goes in as reigning champions.

Performance Director Paula Dunn said: "Congratulations to all the athletes selected to represent the Novuna Great Britain & Northern Ireland team at this summer's European Championships. To compete at a major championship is always a tremendous achievement, and it makes the occasion even more special with the event taking place on home soil at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, a venue many of these athletes know well.

"This team reflects the strength and depth of talent we have across track and field, bringing together established international medallists alongside an exciting group of emerging athletes. Competing in front of family, friends and passionate British fans provides a unique opportunity, and one that I know this team will be sure to embrace. A home championship means we can showcase the very best of our sport, inspire the next generation and create memorable moments for the country.

"A big thank you to the athlete support teams, to every coach, family member and friend who have helped all 98 athletes reach the start line. And thanks to the National Lottery players for their ongoing support of elite and grassroots athletics in this country. I have every confidence that this team will rise to the occasion and represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland with great pride in Birmingham this summer."

Dunn also addressed the notable absence of Josh Kerr, who instead competes for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this week: "The European Championships were never part of Josh Kerr's 2026 race programme, with his season being built around his successful world record attempt and representing Scotland in his home Commonwealth Games. His intentions were communicated in advance and we supported his decisions around his race programme. We know he'll be cheering on his team-mates as they line up to compete next month."

The Novuna Great Britain & Northern Ireland team for the European Championships, Birmingham, August 10-16

Women

100m: Dina Asher-Smith (Blackheath & Bromley), Amy Hunt (Charnwood), Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Sutton and District), Daryll Neita (Cambridge Harriers); 200m: Dina Asher-Smith (Blackheath & Bromley), Success Eduan (Sale Harriers Manchester), Amy Hunt (Charnwood); 400m: Amber Anning (Brighton & Hove AC), Charlotte Henrich (Invicta East Kent), Yemi Mary John (Woodford Green with Essex Ladies); 800m: Issy Boffey (Enfield and Haringey AC), Keely Hodgkinson (Leigh Harriers & AC), Jemma Reekie (Kilbarchan AAC), Erin Wallace (Giffnock North AC); 1500m: Georgia Hunter Bell (Belgrave Harriers), Laura Muir (Dundee Hawkhill), Katie Snowden (Herne Hill Harriers); 5000m: Innes FitzGerald (Exeter), Hannah Nuttall (Charnwood AC), India Weir (Thames Valley Harriers); 10,000m: Izzy Fry (Newbury AC), Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers AAC), Poppy Tank (City of Plymouth, subject to ranking); 3000m steeplechase: Stevie Lawrence-Wrist (Croydon Harriers, subject to ranking), Elise Thorner (Wells City Harriers), Sarah Tait (Lasswade AC); 100m hurdles: Emma Nwofor (Thames Valley Harriers), Marcia Sey (Blackheath & Bromley); 400m hurdles: Emily Newnham (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers), Lina Nielsen (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers); High jump: Morgan Lake (Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow AC); Long jump: Lucy Hadaway (City of York AC, subject to ranking), Molly Palmer (Thames Valley Harriers, subject to ranking), Jazmin Sawyers (City of Stoke AC); Pole vault: Gemma Tutton (Lewes AC, subject to ranking); Shot put: Serena Vincent (City of Portsmouth AC, subject to ranking); Discus: Zara Obamakinwa (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC); Hammer: Charlotte Payne (Newbury AC); Javelin: Freya Jones (Harrow AC, subject to ranking); Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Liverpool Harriers & AC), Jade O'Dowda (Newham & Essex Beagles AC); Marathon: Abbie Donnelly (Lincoln Wellington AC), Natasha Wilson (Micky Morris Racing Team), Rose Harvey (Clapham Chasers), Clara Evans-Graham (Pontypridd Roadents AC, subject to ranking), Louise Small (Aldershot, Farnham And District Athletic Club, subject to ranking)

Relay: 4x100: Mabel Akande (Lincoln Wellington), Kristal Ama-Awuah (Herne Hill Harriers), Aleeya Sibbons (Newnham & Essex Beagles); 4x400: Laviai Nielsen (Enfield & Harringey), Nicole Yeargin (Pitreavie)

All relays will include athletes from the individual events.

Men

100m: Jeremiah Azu (Cardiff Athletics), Romell Glave (Croydon Harriers), Louie Hinchliffe (City of Sheffield and Dearne AC); 200m: Zharnel Hughes (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers), Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Newham & Essex Beagles AC), Ebuka Nwokeji (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers, subject to ranking); 400m: Charlie Dobson (Colchester Harriers AC), Matthew Hudson-Smith (Birchfield Harriers), Ben Jefferies (Bristol and West AC); 800m: Max Burgin (Halifax Harriers), Alex Botterill (City of York AC), Ben Pattison (Basingstoke & Mid Hants); 1500m: Jake Heyward (Cardiff Athletics), Arlo Ludwick (Herne Hill Harriers), Jake Wightman (Edinburgh AC); 5000m: James West (Tonbridge AC, subject to ranking); 10,000m: Scott Beattie (Morpeth Harriers & AC), Joe Wigfield (Wirral AC), David Mullarkey (Leeds City Athletic Club); 3000m steeplechase: Will Battershill (Bristol and West AC, subject to ranking), Kristian Imroth (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers), Zak Seddon (Bracknell AC); 110m hurdles: Samuel Bennett (Basildon AC, subject to ranking), Tade Ojora (Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow AC); 400m hurdles: Alastair Chalmers (Guernsey AC), Josh Faulds (Rugby & Northampton AC), Jake Minshull (Coventry Godiva Harriers); High jump: Joel Clarke-Khan (Thames Valley Harriers), Kimani Jack (Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers); Long jump: Stephen Mackenzie (Edinburgh AC), Archie Yeo (Thames Valley Harriers); Pole vault: Owen Heard (Harrow AC, subject to ranking); Shot put: Scott Lincoln (City of York AC); Discus: Lawrence Okoye (Croydon Harriers); Hammer: Jake Norris (Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow AC); Javelin: Benjamin East (Team Kennet Triathlon & AC, subject to ranking); Marathon: Jonny Mellor (Liverpool Harriers AC), Mahamed Mahamed (Southampton AC), Tewelde Menges (Medway and Maidstone AC, subject to ranking), Ellis Cross (Leeds City Athletics Club, subject to ranking); Marathon walk: Cameron Corbishley (Medway and Maidstone, subject to ranking)

Relay: 4x100: Elliot Jones, Nicholas Walsh (Sale Harriers Manchester); 4x400: Toby Harries (Brighton Phoenix), Sam Lunt, Sam Reardon (Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC), Malique Smith-Band, Brodie Young (Airdrie Harriers)

All relays will include athletes from the individual events.