Rose Davies' patience pays off to strike 10,000m gold

Australian creates history as Megan Keith is left behind on athletics' opening night at the Commonwealth Games, while Ben Sandilands gives host nation a moment to cheer.

There was a superb climax to the women’s 10,000m final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on the opening night of athletics on Monday (July 27) – it just didn’t involve the athletes that the majority of the crowd had come to see.

Many had bought tickets hoping to watch Eilish McColgan defending the title she had won so memorably in Birmingham four years ago, but that plan of placing Scotland’s poster girl centre stage was sadly thwarted by injury on the eve of the Games.

Helping to absorb that blow was the fact that hopes were high of her fellow Scot, Megan Keith, mounting a medal challenge at Scotstoun. Unfortunately that didn’t materialise, either, as the European bronze medallist ultimately came home in ninth with a time of 32:22.11.

Instead, at the front of the race, it was Rose Davies who was off and striding to victory, the Australian having managed to reel in breakaway leader Diana Wanza to win in 31:39.32 as the Kenyan finished second with 31:50.13.

The battle for bronze was won by Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru (31:55.47) from Uganda’s Esther Chebet, who clocked a PB of 31:55.70.

All of those fireworks came after a rather pedestrian first half of 16:49.68, with Ugandan world cross country silver medallist Joy Cheptoyek leading the way at that stage after the pack had fallen into a cat and mouse pattern of repeatedly jogging and then surging.

Crucially, Keith admitted that covering those moves and the regular changes of paces took a toll on her legs and, when African champion Wanza hit the accelerator, the pack soon began to stretch.

The Kenyan’s lead soon became commanding but Davies wouldn’t go away and, gradually, began to chip away at the gap. With around a lap and a half to go, that gap had been closed entirely and Davies, who was second over 3000m at the London Diamond League earlier this month, was able to enjoy the closing lap in full knowledge that the title was hers. She is Australia’s first ever gold medallist in the women's 10,000m.

More accustomed to the shorter distances, Davies will return later in the week for a tilt at the 5000m title, as will Keith, who went into the stands after the race to greet the large number of friends and family who had come to watch her race. They included her 100-year-old grandfather Murray Kirkwood, who is also a huge rugby fan and is a regular visitor to watch Glasgow Warriors - who play their home games at Scotstoun.

There were Scottish medals for the home crowd to cheer in the men’s T20 1500m final, however, as Ben Sandilands produced a commanding victory. The Paralympic champion has had injury struggles to overcome but ensured he would have another gold medal moment with a run of 3:57.25, pulling away over the closing 200m or so to leave Canada’s Michael Barber (4:01.84) trailing. Sandilands’ Scotland team-mate Steve Bryce completed the medallists with 4:02.40.

In the other para events on the track, England took home the gold medals from both of the T38 100m finals, with Thomas Young breaking the Games record despite his early celebrations as he produced a run of 11.11 (0.2) on his 29th birthday to hold off Australian Ullrich Muller’s 11.19 and the 11.55 PB of Zachary Gingras.

That came after Sophie Hahn had become the first athletics gold medallist of these Games, the 2018 champion and runner-up from Birmingham four years ago turning the tables on defending champion Olivia Breen.

Hahn clocked 12.79 (1.4) to win from her Welsh rival’s 12.86, the same time awarded to England’s bronze medallist Maddie Down. Australia’s Rhiannon Clarke was fourth in 12.94.

“It's all about belief,” said Hahn. “I kept telling myself that, if you don't believe in yourself, there's no point turning up. It was about believing, overcoming the self-doubt and telling myself that I was good enough and back where I needed to be. Of course, there's still a long way to go, but right now everything is moving in the right direction.”

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Edmund Serem lead a Kenyan clean sweep of the medals as he won the fight for the line in 8:18.23 as Simon Kiprop Koech (8:18.59) and Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (8:21.63) followed. New Zealand’s world champion Geordie Beamish had to settle for fourth with 8:24.09.

The closing track event of the evening was the men’s 110m final, and Demario Prince became Jamaica’s first track gold medallist of the Games. He won in 13.17 (1.4), while England’s Sam Bennett clocked the fastest time of his life with 13.30 the take second ahead of Cypriot Milan Trajkovic (13.32).

Meanwhile, world champion Lilian Odira was the fastest qualifier from the women’s 800m heats, the Kenyan clocking 2:01.05 to win heat two from Wales’ Issy Boffey (2:01.53), but it was heat three that sparked the biggest reaction from the crowd.

World silver medallist Georgia Hunter Bell, returning to racing for the first time since the beginning of July after illness disrupted her preparations, was first home and looked very much in control as she ran 2:02.61 to lead home Scotland’s Jemma Reekie (2:03.09). Reekie’s team-mate Erin Wallace also progressed after running 2:03.15 to finish third in heat four.

There were three field finals in the session and, with world, Olympic and defending Commonwealth champion Hamish Kerr a late withdrawal from the competition, it left the way clear for a new high jump king to be crowned. It was Romaine Beckford who stepped up to the throne after a lengthy battle.

The Jamaican’s first-time clearance of 2.25m proved crucial as it ultimately secured him the gold over India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare on countback. England’s rising star Kimani Jack had to settle for bronze after a best clearance of 2.20m but looks very well placed to build on the first major medal of his career. That trio all attempted 2.28m, but just could not quite clear the bar.

Ethan Katzberg has the hammer world at his feet at the moment and the Canadian reigning world and Olympic champion effectively made sure of his maiden Commonwealth title with his first throw of the evening.

An opening effort of 80.97m sailed past the Games record of 80.26m to put him in total control. The 24-year-old was the only finalist to exceed the 80m mark and he put together an impressive series that saw his four legal marks all reach beyond that distance.

Second place went to Iosif Kesidis of Cyprus, who threw a best of 76.97m for second, while bronze also went to Canada – and Rowan Hamilton (75.36m). British champion Jake Norris was fourth with 71.66m, while there was an emotional farewell for Scottish Rio Olympian and local lad Chris Bennett, who officially called time on his career with fifth place and a best throw on the night of 69.48m.

In the women’s F57 shot put final, meanwhile, Indian athlete Sharmila came out on top with a throw of 9.81m to win from Ghana’s Zinabu Issah (8.65m) and Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla's PB of 7.26m.

Full results here