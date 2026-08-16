Mondo Duplantis hits European high note

World record-holder win his fourth continental title in a row, while women's long jump is won by the tightest of margins as Jazmin Sawyers' brilliant comeback continues with silver.

The competitors in the men’s pole vault at the European Championships were allowed to choose the music to jump to in the final at Alexander Stadium but, as is usually the case, everyone was dancing to Mondo Duplantis’ tune.

The American-born Swede raised his own championship record by five centimetres, clearing 6.15m at the first time of asking, to make sure of his fourth European title in a row. In the quickly cooling and blustery conditions, however, the American-born Swede opted not to go any higher or attempt to better the world record of 6.31m he set in March.

He still exhibited his star power as his relentless accuracy forced his main rival, Emmanouil Karalis, on to the back foot. As expected, the fight for gold came down to the good friends, with both going over six metres at the second attempt. Duplantis then matched his championship record with 6.10m, before raising it to 6.15m.

When Karalis gave himself one attempt at each of those heights but couldn’t clear them, he went for broke and pushed the bar up to 6.20m but it proved to be his last hurrah. Bronze went to Frenchman Baptiste Thiery with 5.85m, while British champion Owen Heard was 11th with 5.55m.



"I am trying not to take it for granted," said Duplantis, who got married earlier this summer and had an injury scare with a thigh issue at the London Diamond League last month. "Four of these in a row is a really amazing feat, so I am trying to soak it all in and enjoy it.

"The lead-up has been very difficult and stressful but luckily I was able to make it work. I am so thankful for all the help I received. I was here in one piece and felt good in the body, too. Being here healthy and winning gold is great.

"I think people want to see me get pushed and to see a good competition. I think Emmanouil brings that out of me, and he brings the best out of the sport. It is a good thing for everybody. I am really proud of the way he jumped today and stepped up."

On a night of high entertainment in the field events, the tightest women’s long jump final ever seen at the European Championships went to Larissa Iapichino of Italy thanks to her first-round leap of 7.00m (2.1).

Jazmin Sawyers’ extraordinary comeback continued as the Commonwealth champion won silver, just a centimetre behind thanks to a fourth-round 6.99m (2.2) – the furthest she has ever jumped outdoors – while Hilary Kpatacha of France produced 6.98m (2.5) in the second round to take bronze.

In fourth, Portuguese world indoor champion Agate de Sousa of Portugal was only two centimetres further back with a 6.96m (2.3) and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo fifth with 6.94m (3.3).

It was the German two-time world champion who had set the tone with what proved to be her furthest jump of the night in the opening round, but it seemed to encourage rather than intimidate her opponents.

Iapichino, looking to upgrade her silver from Rome two years ago, was one of the form athletes coming into these championships after breaking her mother Fiona May's Italian record with a PB of 7.12m earlier in the summer. The European indoor champion showed her intent with the 7.00m leap that would keep her in top spot throughout.

Sawyers put herself in medal contention too, though, and slotted into second position with 6.95m and followed it up with a then outdoor PB of 6.96m in round two, only to be overtaken by Kpatacha’s 6.98m.

The Briton responded and could barely contain her delight at another major medal in her first full season back following serious injury. It’s worth remembering that Sawyers completely ruptured the Achilles in her take-off leg in April 2024 and did not compete for 20 months.

“I’m so happy,” she told the BBC. “I did not anticipate this this year. After the Commonwealths I was thinking ‘who knows what me might get?’ but that was a crazy final, it was so close. I almost feel like I should be annoyed at being so close to winning it, and not winning it, but I can’t be. I came here ranked 11th and, according the rankings I was going to scrape into the final so a silver medal by a centimetre and an outdoor PB…I’m so chuffed.

“I’ve got to give so much credit to Aston Moore, my coach. He is the best. He is the king. He knows what to say and when to say it. He’s such an exceptional man and I couldn’t be more grateful for him.

“With 6.95m I thought: ‘Okay, that’s a good starting point but I can feel there’s more in there’. I eked a little bit more out of it but I think there’s more – which is great. I brought my best to a championship final, twice in a row.”

Meanwhile, Sara Kolak turned the clock back as she won her first European title in the women’s javelin. Ten years ago, the Croatian won European bronze and then became Olympic champion in Rio, but hadn’t won a major medal since then.

That all changed in Birmingham when the 31-year-old secured victory with her opening throw, reaching out to 62.43m. Julia Ulbricht of Germany’s first attempt was also her furthest of the night as she threw 61.53m, while bronze went to Serbia’s Adriana Vilagoš thanks to her second-round 60.93m.