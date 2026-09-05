Werro holds off Broeders-Bol in closest 800m yet in Brussels

The second and final night of the Diamond League final delivered more close racing in Brussels as the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season came to a dramatic conclusion.

Audrey Werro, who front-ran majority of the two laps, held off a late charge from Femke Broeders-Bol to claim victory in a thrilling women’s 800m, with the Swiss athlete producing a meeting record of 1:54.75.

Broeders-Bol looked set to overhaul Werro in the final stages, closing rapidly down the home straight, but Werro found enough to hold on for the win.

“Last year it was a bit of a surprise for me to win this title but this year there was a little bit more pressure and I think I managed quite well with that.

“I knew Femke was just behind me, I felt her. I think it pushed me just to just keep going faster and faster. In general I think it’s also a great thing to have this strong adversity because it shows me I should not stay in my comfort zone and I should continue with my training.”

The former 400m hurdler finished just 0.06 behind in 1:54.81, with Ethiopia’s Saida Tsehaye initially taking third in 1:57.57.

However, Tsehaye was later disqualified for a lane infringement, promoting Switzerland’s Veronica Vancardo to third in 1:58.66.

Talking after the race, Broeders-Bol said: “I’m very happy but a little bit frustrated to get that close.

“In all honesty, I wanted to be in front but I felt in the first 50m Audrey was really going for it. I spoke to my coach and we prefer the front but if it isn’t that then it’s got to be from the back, which I decided it had to be today.

“I think because she [Werro] went out so fast I couldn't run a bit on the outside and wasn’t able to pick up at the 200m part but I’m learning this part also. I’m happy I could still run a really good race when it’s my Plan B and not my Plan A that’s going into execution.”

There was also a surprise result in the women’s 1500m, where Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska produced a personal best of 3:54.05 to claim the Diamond League title.

Great Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell, who has enjoyed a remarkable season, could only finish fourth after fading over the final lap but still finished with a season’s best of 3:56.40.

Hunter Bell admitted afterwards that fatigue had caught up with her following a season which has included three major championship victories, as well as multiple Diamond League wins and the British Championships.

“I hoped to win today but honestly the last few days have been really tough mentally for me to just get the adrenaline going. I’ve done so many races this year, I think this is my 19th race.

“Three championships, three titles, I’ve tapped into the adrenaline so much that I’m running out of steam as we get towards the end of the season. But I hope that a bit of disappointment here means that I can come back and find that fire again.”

In the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Tina Clayton produced a brilliant start to take victory in 10.93 (0.3).

Great Britain’s Amy Hunt continued her impressive weekend by taking second in 11.06, adding another Diamond League final podium to the third-place finish she recorded in Friday night’s 200m.

Sha’Carri Richardson finished third in 11.07.

Hunt was the only athlete to attempt a double across the two days of the Diamond League final, and despite a packed season, she believes there is still more to come at next week’s World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

There was another standout performance in the men’s 200m as USA’s Kenny Bednarek stormed to victory in 19.62 (0.8).

The time equalled the world lead for the year, with Bednarek pulling clear of the field to secure the Diamond League title despite the cool conditions in Brussels.

South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile took second in 19.89 while Makanakaishe Charamba from Zimbabwe finished third with 19.99.

In the women’s 400m, Marileidy Paulino produced another impressive performance to win in a new meeting record of 48.64.

The Dominican Republic athlete dominated the race to add another Diamond League title to her collection, finishing ahead of Henriette Jæger (49.20) and Nickisha Pryce (49.36).

Alison dos Santos arrived in Brussels fresh from a 400m hurdles world record, having run 45.80 in Zurich last week, and he lived up to expectations to claim the Diamond League title.

The Brazilian was unable to match that world-record pace but still produced a meeting record of 46.70, winning by a comfortable margin.

USA’s Trevor Bassitt finished second in 48.03, while Brazil’s Matheus Lima took third in 48.18.

Masai Russell was another athlete arriving in Brussels after setting a world record in Zurich, with the American having run 12.09 in the 100m hurdles last week.

She also continued her winning form, taking the Diamond League title in a meeting record of 12.20. Russell was joined on the podium by training partner's Devynne Charlton, who lowered her Bahamian national record to 12.33 for second, and Jamaica’s Megan Simmonds who finished third in 12.43.

On the field, Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell produced the performance of his life in the men’s shot put, saving his best until his final throw.

Campbell launched the shot 23.08m to set a new Jamaican national record, world lead and meeting record as he claimed the Diamond League title.

The mark moves him to fourth on the all-time list and saw him win by a significant margin.

USA’s Jordan Geist finished second with 22.23m, while compatriot Joe Kovacs took third with 22.09m.

There was a surprise winner in the women’s high jump as Eleanor Patterson denied world champion Nicola Olyslagers and Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

Patterson cleared 2.01m on her third attempt, just one centimetre shy of her personal best, to take the Diamond League title.

Mahuchikh was unable to clear 2.01m, having a best of 1.99m to finish second, while Olyslagers took third with 1.95m.

There was another meeting record in the women’s javelin, with China’s Ziyi Yan producing a best throw of 68.42m to claim victory.

Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi finished second with a season’s best of 65.44m, while Flor Ruiz took third with 64.07m.

Full results here.