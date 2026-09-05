Engelhard returns from injury to win and Kipngeno takes fourth title at Vertical Nasego

Casto, Italy hosted the opening leg of a demanding double-header this weekend, with Vertical Nasego serving as stage 12 of the WMRA World Cup before stage 13 follows on Sunday at Trofeo Nasego. Conditions matched the intensity of the racing, with temperatures climbing above 30C and testing athletes across both fields.

Vertical Nasego ranks among Italy's most demanding uphill-only races, and its reputation is well earned. The 4.2km course starts gently enough, but gradient increases sharply in the closing stages - nearly half of the route's 1,000 metres of elevation gain comes in the final kilometre alone. The terrain grows steep enough that competitors are forced to use their hands for parts of the last section.

Both start lists reflected the strength of this year's World Cup field. Andrea Mayr of Austria and Kenya's Patrick Kipngeno, past winners with multiple victories between them, lined up alongside reigning World and European champions such as Nina Engelhard (GER) and Jacob Adkin (GBR). They were joined by several athletes who have emerged as this season's breakout performers, setting up a genuinely open contest with an incredible depth of fields in both races.

Women’s race

The women have a separate start here, to ensure equal coverage and their own finish line. They set off at 10am, with the men’s race starting 45 minutes later.

Engelhard, as reigning World Champion in the uphill race, was a favourite on paper, but she has been injured this year, and this was her first race back, so we waited to see how her race would unfold. It turned out that she was certainly back to fitness, as she looked strong throughout. She won in 39.29 in a dominant performance. It wasn’t a surprise to see Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR) leading the chase, just as we’ve seen her really attack so many races this year. She finished second in 40:19.

Seven-time World Champion Mayr, who has won here three times, took a very impressive third in 40:59, proving that she is still able to compete at the very highest level against runners who are 20 years younger than her. Mayr still holds the record here (38:39), which she set in 2019.

Our women’s World Cup leader, Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN) was hot on Mayr’s heels, just eight seconds behind in fourth. 20 year-old rising star Miriam Chepkirui (Ken) added another strong result to her impressive 2026 World Cup competition by taking fifth, maintaining a 30 second gap from Christel Dewalle (FRA).

Men’s race

The men’s race was similarly set up for a fascinating battle. As it played out the main duel was between three-time previous winner, Kipngeno, and last year’s winner – and record holder – Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN). Kipngeno came out on top this time, winning in 33.31, his fastest ever time here and just eight seconds off Atuya’s record. Atuya took second in 34:11.

The battle for third was between two Italian legends of uphill races – Andrea Elia and Henri Aymonod. Elia took third here for the second year in a row, finishing in a time of 34:40, with Aymonod just 20 seconds behind him.

Elijah Karuiki (KEN) beat fellow Run2Gether On Trail runner, Philemon Kiriago, to take fifth, adding another strong result to his World Cup campaign, and 21 year-old Edward Hobbs (GBR) beat some big names to take seventh in his first World Cup race.

Full results can be found here.

The best thing about double header weekends is that the runners get the chance to go again tomorrow. Can Engelhard and Kipngeno do the double?

Trofeo Nasego is on Sunday September 6, with a mass start at 9.30am.