Eilish McColgan claims record fourth London 10,000 title

Two weeks after blisters forced her out of the Great North Run, Eilish McColgan wins in 31:50, while Kadar Omar Abdullahi takes the men's title and David Weir extends his wheelchair streak.

Eilish McColgan became the most successful woman in the history of the Vitality London 10,000, winning for a fourth time in 31:50 on Sunday (Sept 27), just two weeks after blisters forced her out of the Great North Run.

The Scot, who already holds the British record for the distance on the roads, finished well clear of Jess Warner-Judd (33:13) and Kate Estlea-Morris (33:58).

The win ends an up-and-down season for McColgan. It began with a European record in Valencia before she broke a toe at the TCS London Marathon in April. She later withdrew from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but returned to win the Big Half three weeks ago.

Abdullahi completes memorable month

Kadar Omar Abdullahi won his first Vitality London 10,000 title, pulling away from Phil Sesemann to win in 29:20.

The victory caps a strong September for Abdullahi, who also won the Big Half this year. Born in Ethiopia, he came to the UK as a refugee at 13 and became a British citizen earlier this summer.

Sesemann clocked 29:39 for second, 14 seconds ahead of Colchester & Tendring's Freddy Richardson (29:53).

Weir wins again

David Weir won the men's wheelchair race in 21:43 for his fifth victory at the event and his third in a row.

Claudia Burrough won the women's wheelchair race in 29:10, ahead of Ella Bouvard (33:46) and Yasmine Hodkinson (38:29).