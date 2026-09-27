Heartbreak for Assefa as world record slips away in Berlin

Ethiopian was on course to break Ruth Chepngetich's world mark of 2:09:56 until she began limping in the final mile, while Guye Adola powered to a second Berlin Marathon title in 2:02:50.

Tigist Assefa came agonisingly close to breaking the women's world marathon record at the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday (Sept 27) but saw it slip from her grasp in the closing stages as she began to limp with around a mile to go.

The Ethiopian still won by almost six minutes in a course record of 2:11:04 – the third-fastest time by a woman in history – but it was scant consolation after she had looked poised at 40km to take down Ruth Chepngetich's 2:09:56.

Assefa staggered across the finish line and sat on the ground, exhausted and trying to take in what had happened, before being consoled by Haile Gebrselassie.

It was painful viewing. For two hours Assefa, wearing the latest Adidas super shoes, had been metronomic on the flat, fast streets of the German capital. She passed 10km in 30:48, reached halfway in 64:57 and went through 30km in 1:32:15 – all comfortably on world record pace.

Yet as Adola was crossing the line to win the men's race, Assefa's stride began to falter. Whether it was cramp or an injury was not immediately clear, but the record slowly ebbed away with each laboured step.

Shortly after the race reports emerged that Assefa had partially torn her Achilles tendon.

Had she succeeded, it would have removed a controversial name from the top of the all-time lists. Chepngetich became the first woman to break both 2:11 and 2:10 when she ran 2:09:56 in Chicago in 2024, but she was banned for three years on October 23, 2025, for the presence and use of hydrochlorothiazide. Because her sample dated from March 2025, her world record still stands.

"People from World Athletics in Monaco will be watching this and willing her on to break the record, for obvious reasons," said Tim Hutchings on the television coverage.

Assefa, a former 800m runner, has become one of the most formidable marathoners in the world. She already holds the women-only world record of 2:15:41, set in London earlier this year, and her Berlin run takes her past her previous course record here.

Behind her, Bedatu Hirpa edged fellow Ethiopian Dera Dida for second, 2:16:53 to 2:16:55, with Bekelech Gudeta (2:18:58) and Alemitu Tariku (2:19:01) completing an Ethiopian top five. Pascaline Jelagat of Kenya was the first non-Ethiopian, sixth in 2:20:23.

European champion Alisa Vainio dropped out shortly after 5km after jarring her left leg, while Lucy Reid was the first British woman home in 2:29:59 in 23rd place, just 14 seconds ahead of fellow Brit Katy Wood.

Adola strikes again

In the men's race, Guye Adola added to the Berlin title he won in 2021 with a decisive late surge.

The leaders went through halfway in 61:01 and at 30km there were still seven in contention. Adola, Selemon Barega and Gemechu Diriba passed the mark in 1:26:57, with Asefa Boki and Andamlak Belihu at 1:27:00 and Erick Sang and Gabriel Geay a second further back, the projected winning time sitting just outside 2:02.

Adola broke clear soon afterwards and charged through the Brandenburg Gate to win in 2:02:50. Diriba was second in 2:03:19, with Tanzania's Geay third in 2:03:59. Getaneh Molla (2:04:55) overtook Barega (2:04:58) for fourth, while Boki (2:05:32), Belihu (2:05:55) and former world marathon champion Shura Kitata (2:06:04) followed. Yuhei Urano was the leading Japanese athlete in ninth in 2:06:09.

Adola has a long history with Berlin. On his marathon debut here in 2017 he pushed Eliud Kipchoge all the way, finishing second in 2:03:46 – at the time the fastest debut in history. He won the race four years later and earlier this year took victory in Rotterdam in 2:03:54.

Jake Smith was the first Brit home in 2:09:24.

City of records

Berlin's flat, smooth course and typically cool late-September weather have made it the home of marathon world records. Haile Gebrselassie, Patrick Makau, Dennis Kimetto and Kipchoge (twice) all set men's global marks here, while Assefa herself smashed the women's record in 2023 with 2:11:53 before Chepngetich lowered it in Chicago a year later.

Results

Men: 1 Guye Adola (ETH) 2:02:50; 2 Gemechu Dida Diriba (ETH) 2:03:19; 3 Gabriel Geay (TAN) 2:03:59; 4 Getaneh Molla (ETH) 2:04:55; 5 Selemon Barega (ETH) 2:04:58; 6 Asefa Boki (ETH) 2:05:32; 7 Andamlak Belihu (ETH) 2:05:55; 8 Shura Kitata (ETH) 2:06:04; 9 Yuhei Urano (JPN) 2:06:09; 10 Tadu Abate (ETH) 2:07:16

Women: 1 Tigist Assefa (ETH) 2:11:04; 2 Bedatu Hirpa (ETH) 2:16:53; 3 Dera Dida (ETH) 2:16:55; 4 Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 2:18:58; 5 Alemitu Tariku (ETH) 2:19:01; 6 Pascaline Jelagat (KEN) 2:20:23; 7 Misgane Alemayehu (ETH) 2:20:27; 8 Ludwina Chepngetich (KEN) 2:21:25; 9 Evaline Chirchir (KEN) 2:21:32; 10 Aminet Ahmed (ETH) 2:21:45