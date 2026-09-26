Axford equals Westminster Mile course record to win UK road mile title

Kate Axford matched Katie Snowden's fastest time on The Mall to claim the national crown, while Cameron Boyek edged a photo finish in the men's race.

Kate Axford equalled the women's course record as she won the UK and English One Mile Road Race titles at the Vitality Westminster Mile in London on Saturday (September 26).

The British Athletics One Mile Road Championships were incorporated into the BMC Bannister Mile for the first time since 2019. The course starts on The Mall, loops around St James's Park and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace.

One week after racing at Athlos in north London, Axford clocked 4:23 to match the mark set by Katie Snowden in the inaugural BMC Bannister Mile in 2024. Holly Dixon, last year's winner, was second in 4:31, with Isabella Harrison third in 4:39.

The men's race was closer. Cameron Boyek took the title in 4:02, crossing the line level with Tom Dodd, who was given the same time. Alex Melloy was a close third in 4:03.

Pacemakers were used to set up a sub-four-minute attempt, but the barrier stayed intact this year.

Former European 10,000m silver medallist Chris Thompson ran the mile with his son Theo. The two-time Olympian is the official starter for the Vitality London 10,000 on Sunday.

"It is incredibly important to move," said Thompson. "Moving gave me confidence in life to attack big challenges and hopefully it will do the same for the children of today."

Montell Douglas, the former UK 100m record-holder who competed at both the Summer and Winter Olympics and now plays 'Fire' in the BBC show Gladiators, also took part on the day.

More than 8000 runners finished across the day's waves. Among them were 452 people who set a Guinness World Record for the most people wearing pyjamas to complete the same one-mile run.

More than 24,000 runners are expected at the Vitality London 10,000 on Sunday.