Ruppert storms to steeplechase gold as European record-holder proves too strong

Frederik Ruppert added European gold to the European record he set earlier this season, powering to victory in the men's 3000m steeplechase, with Luxembourg's Ruben Querinjean taking a surprise silver ahead of German team-mate Karl Bebendorf.

Frederik Ruppert confirmed his status as the outstanding steeplechaser in Europe this year as he cruised to gold in Sunday's 3000m steeplechase final at Alexander Stadium. It capped a superb season for the German, who earlier this year became the first European in history to break the eight-minute barrier for the distance, clocking 7:57.80 in Rabat.

The race itself was cagey for long spells, with the pace only lifting significantly in the closing stages as Spain's Daniel Arce pushed things along. Ruppert took full control with 400m to go and while Ruben Querinjean looked dangerous as he closed in with 200m remaining, the German had enough in reserve to pull away again in the home straight and win in 8:25.33.

Ruppert explained: "My strength in the flat races gives me confidence that I'm the best long distance runner in the field, which helps a lot, especially as I'm not the best technician. I need to make sure I have other strengths to win these races."

He also paid tribute to the strength of German steeplechasing. "We have so many great athletes, even athletes that are pushing from behind. The great competition in Germany is helping us a lot. Me and Karl (Bebendorf, who won bronze) are getting faster each season, which comes from everyone else also improving and pushing us."

Looking ahead, Ruppert made clear his ambitions extend beyond the European stage. "I would love to step up to a global podium but we will have to see. Conditions here were much better than Tokyo where it was too hot for me. I hope from today and this season my performances will give me the confidence to push the top guys like El Bakkali and hopefully get a medal at the Worlds or Olympics."

Querinjean's silver in 8:25.61 represented a huge result for Luxembourg, giving the country their first European athletics medal since David Fiegen's 800m silver in 2006. Bebendorf, the pre-championships co-favourite alongside Ruppert and bronze medallist in Rome two years ago, had to settle for the same colour medal again this time, clocking 8:26.65.

Arce, the 34-year-old Spanish veteran who had never finished lower than sixth in a European final, continued that record with fourth in 8:27.02, while there was no defence of the title for Rome champion Alexis Miellet, who did not feature among the finishers.

It was a tough night for the British contingent, with all three representatives off the pace that mattered. Kristian Imroth was the leading Briton in 12th (8:33.89), with William Battershill 14th (8:34.73) and Zak Seddon 15th (8:35.83), a difficult evening for a trio who will look to regroup before the next major championships.

Imroth said he felt flat at the end of a long season, whereas Seddon, who was fifth in these championships in 2018, had struggled with injury and illness at crucial points in the season recently.

Men's 3000m steeplechase: 1 Frederik Ruppert (GER) 8:25.33; 2 Ruben Querinjean (LUX) 8:25.61; 3 Karl Bebendorf (GER) 8:26.65; 4 Daniel Arce (ESP) 8:27.02; 5 Pierre Boudy (FRA) 8:28.90; 6 Alejandro Quijada (ESP) 8:29.15; 7 Rémi Schyns (BEL) 8:29.25; 8 Nicolas-Marie Daru (FRA) 8:29.46; … 12 Kristian Imroth (GBR) 8:33.89; … 14 William Battershill (GBR) 8:34.73; … 15 Zak Seddon (GBR) 8:35.83