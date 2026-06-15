Omar Ahmed and Louise Small win at Colshaw Hall 10km

Catch up with the latest news from the UK domestic distance running scene.

COLSHAW HALL 10km, Knutsford, Cheshire, June 14

Once again, a Cheshire course has yielded fast times and, in good conditions, Omah Ahmed headed off a challenge from Jonny Mellor to win, by nine seconds, in 29:18.

It was the Ethiopian’s third outright win in May and followed his Great Birmingham Half victory and his fourth of the year.

Mellor is approaching veteran status and this was the Liverpool Harrier’s first outing of the year but followed three Cheshire 10km victories in 2025.

There were good performances up through the age groups and, in particular, Mike Whyatt’s 34:46 led seven over-60s under the 40-minute mark. The time was the 63-year-old’s fastest since 2009, after which the former Garstang runner had a number of years out before returning in 2015.

For the women, Louise Small notched up another road race victory by over two minutes from Aldershot team mate Harriet Preedy, in a 32:36 lifetime best.

It is eight years since the now 34-year-old set her previous mark of 33:20 and follows a series of recent road race victories and personal bests over 5km and half-marathon.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:18; 2 J Mellor (Liv) 29:27; 3 J Martin (Hallam) 29:43; 4 l Burgess (B&W) 29:57; 5 B Lawrence (Salf) 30:07; 6 J Crutchley (Beest) 30:25; 7 A Doyle (Vale R) 30:26; 8 A Davies (Maldwyn, M45) 30:29; 9 G Beardmore (Salf) 30:44; 10 J Moores (Salf) 30:47

M40: 1 T Charles (Chorl) 31:39; 2 P Martin 31:41

M45: 2 K Swainson (Sheff RC) 32:01; 3 J Hart (W&W) 32:22

M50: 1 J Arnold (Stoke) 31:41

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 33:49; 3 D McDonough (Kirkby) 35:10; 3 C Coleman (S Chesh) 35:37

M60: 1 M Whyatt (Eryri) 34:46; 2 R Johnson (Alt) 35:32; 3 B Park (S’port W) 36:31; 4 S Watmough (Warr) 37:44

Women: 1 L Small (AFD) 32:36; 2 H Preedy (AFD) 34:40; 3 K Latham (Vale R, W40) 35:09; 4 J Tomlinson (Bolt) 35:13; 5 E Taylor (Stoke, W40) 35:27; 6 S Latham (Stoke) 36:18; 7 G Weston (Charn) 36:21; 8 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 37:09

W40: 4 A Weyers (Chorl) 38:21

W45: 1 L Blann (Alt) 39:48

W50: 1 K Thorp (Macc) 40:58; 2 C Cardus (Lyth) 41:08; 3 L Blizzard (Warr) 42:40

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 43:35; 2 E Collins (Denbigh) 45:46

W65: 1 S Hancock (Osw) 49:46

LEEDS 10km, West Yorkshire, June 14

Overall: 1 J Cummings (Ilk) 31:00; 2 A Ahmed (Leeds) 31:34; 3 C Taylor 31:35

M55: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 34:54

M60: 1 M Dillon 39:04

Women: 1 S Cross (Weth’by) 36:10; 2 S Hunter (W Chesh) 36:33; 3 L Eastman (Ack) 36:44

W50: 1 L Horrel (Vegan) 42:16

MEERBROOK 15, Leek, Staffordshire, June 14

Overall: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke, M40) 53:37

Women: 1 A Kelly (Stoke, W40) 65:14

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 65:51

ROTARY CLUB OF KENILWORTH TWO CASTLES 10km, Warwickshire, June 14

Overall: 1 P Roddy (Kenil) 31:26

M55: 1 D Impey (R&N) 38:25

Women: 1 M Tear-Verweij (Strat, U20) 40:46

W55: 1 E Sherwin (Spa0 44:28

SOUTHEND HALF-MARATHON, Shoeburyness, Essex, June 14

Overall: 1 D Smale (S’end) 68:32; 2 L Trice 70:40; 3 H Green (Thurr) 71:01

M50: 1 S Lynch (LoS) 79:33

Women: 1 C Brooks (E Ex Tri) 77:31

W55: 1 R Moran (Edmon) 96:18

ST ALBANS HALF-MARATHON, Hertfordshire, June 14

Overall: 1 J Davis (Dac) 71:24

M65: 1 A Smith (Dunst) 94:53

Women: 1 F Weddell (Sat Alb) 77:44; 2 H Hann (St Alb), W40) 82:01

W45: 1 I Jalinciute 85:20

W50: 1 T Beloou (Best A) 94:06; 2 A Young (hilt) 95:07

W60: 1 S Harris (St Alb) 1:45:01

W70: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 1:50:01

WOODHALL SPA 10km, Lincolnshire, June 14

After personal bests over both 5km and marathon where, in the latter the now 40-year-old ran 2:15:43 for second in May’s Manchester Marathon, it was back to 10km for Will Strangeway and victory in 31:12 for his third outright race win of the year.

Overall: 1 W Strangeway (Linc W, M40) 31:12

M55: 1 S Spencer (Linc &D) 37:55

Women: 1 S George (Linc W) 38:10

W55: 1 C Norton 43:53

W60: 1 F Usher (Linc &D) 42:48

LOTUS TEST TRACK 5km, Hethel, Wymondham, Norfolk, June 12

Overall: 1 J Moynihan (Ely) 14:59; 2 J Senior (Norw) 15:30

M50: 1 S Mann (W Norf) 17:04

M60: 1 T Lake (Wym) 18:20

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 19:19

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 17:05

W45: 1 C Cummings (Norw) 19:13

W55: 1 C Wakefield (Ryst) 21:23

YORK 5km SERIES, June 12

Overall: 1 M Hope (W’send, M40) 15:37

M50: 1 M Holmes (Abbey) 17:01

U18: 1 H Swain (Ripon) 16:03

U16: 1 M Salter (Clee) 16:39

U14: 1 T Griffiths (Leeds) 16:34

Women: 1 E Bell (Leeds, W35) 16:57

W40: 1 J Jagger (Holmf) 18:39

HAIG HALL 4, Wigan, Lancashire, June 10

Overall: 1 B Fish (B’burn, M40) 21:14

Women: 1 S Hudak (Traff, W35) 25:17

HEREFORD COURIERS 5km, June 10

Overall: 1 H Whire (Here, U20) 14:53; 2 M Brunnock (W Tempo) 15:09

M60: 1 J Mower (W Tempo) 18:42

M75: 1 A Daley (Glouc) 22;59

Women: 1 A Kencjington 18:08

W50: 1 J Eddy (Here) 20:37

W55: 1 M Bowley (Here) 21:36; 2 J Knill (Wye V) 21:59

W65: 1 L Astin (Croft) 23:36

OTLEY 10, West Yorkshire, June 10

Overall: 1 E Hobbs (Ilk) 51:41; 2 G Rush (Leeds, M40) 54:07; 3 M Edmonson (Ilk) 54:41

Women: 1 J Elgood (Nidd) 61:34

W45: 1 H mercer-Jones (H’gate) 68:24

SHROPSHIRE 4, Telford, June 10

Overall: 1 O Blake (Osw) 20:09; 2 K Salmon-Hodges (Tip, U18) 20:16

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 22:02

Women: 1 H Mortiboys (Tip) 23:11

W45: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke) 24:13

W55: 1 R Coupe (Tel) 27:45

WORKINGTON 5km SERIES, Cumbria, June 10

Overall: 1 A Duncan (Cumb, U20) 16:16

Women: 1 K Maltby (Border, W40) 17:00

W50: 1 K Metcalf (Eden) 20:37

W65: 1 S Cain (N’hall) 24:35

YEOVIL 5km SERIES, Wiltshire, June 10

Overall: 1 A Gibson 15:22; 2 C McMillan 15:31; 3 J Williams (Wells, U20) 15:33

M40: 1 B Tickner (Wells) 15:47

M50: 1 K Summers (SW Vets) 16:48

M60: 1 K Paul (Taunt) 18:47

Women: 1 F Spruit (T Bath) 16:56

W45: 1 V Ryan (Wells) 19:03

W55: 1 S Capstick (R Forever) 21:23

W65: 1 J Harrison (SW Vets) 22:25