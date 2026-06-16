Werro beats Broeders-Bol in Ostrava as Lyles breaks world 150m record

Audrey Werro clocks 1:54.45 in the women's 800m at the Golden Spike meeting, while Noah Lyles races to a world record of 14.67 over 150m.

Audrey Werro saw off the challenge of Femke Broeders-Bol in the women's 800m at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday (June 16), but Jarmila Kratochvilova's long-standing world record of 1:53.28 survives after Werro clocked 1:54.45.

The Swiss runner was not quite as fast as she was in Stockholm where she ran 1:53.98 to beat Keely Hodgkinson. But it was still a fine run as she finished comfortably clear of the former 400m hurdler Broeders-Bol, the Dutch athlete clocking 1:57.13 in only her second attempt at the distance, putting her No.3 on the Dutch all-time rankings.

After the pacemaker Nikola Bisova went through 400m in 55.8, Werro soon found herself at the front with Broeders-Bol boldly sticking on her heels. Broeders-Bol looked relaxed throughout but with 200m to go some cracks began to appear and Werro eased away around the final bend, extending her lead in the home straight.

Werro said: "It was a crazy run. The time is really good so I’m very happy with my race today. It wasn’t to be with the record as I was alone by myself but I’m still happy as it’s very early in the season.

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"It was special to see Jarmila Kratochvilova here watching as well. If I can one day run faster than her, it would be a privilege."

Eloisa Coiro of Italy ran 1:58.59 in third as the top eight women ran sub-two minutes.

In the sprints Noah Lyles ran a world record for 150m with 14.67 (0.0).

Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa finished second with 14.78 – also inside the old record of 14.92 held by Kishane Thompson – as Gout Gout of Australia was third in 14.96.

Elsewhere, Leonardo Fabbri of Italy won the men's shot with 21.91m as Emmanuel Karalis of Greece took the men's pole vault with 5.82m.

Bayanda Walaza of South Africa won the men's 100m in 9.94 (0.0) as Ewa Swoboda took the women's 100m in 11.09 (0.5).

Nathan Green of the United States won the men's mile in a meet record of 3:49.44.