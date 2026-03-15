Alex Lennon and Katie Pye win English Schools Cross Country titles

Large crowds gathered at Sefton Park as the English Schools Cross Country Championships returned to Liverpool this weekend.

On Saturday (March 14), school-aged athletes represented their counties in one of the most prestigious events on the schools cross country calendar as it returned to the Liverpool course.

Under bright skies and dry conditions, the famous parkland course produced a memorable day of racing, with Alex Lennon and Katie Pye claiming the senior titles to close the programme.

The senior boys race brought the day to a fitting finale and it was Alex Lennon who once again emerged victorious, successfully defending the title he won last year.

Although Lennon started as the pre-race favourite, the race was far from straightforward. Jack Sanderson matched him stride for stride throughout the 6km contest, with the pair locked together at the front for most of the race.

The decisive moment came on the final bend as the runners entered the long finishing straight. Lennon found another gear, pulling clear of Sanderson to secure victory in 19:08, four seconds ahead of his rival.

The result also mirrored last year’s standings, with Sanderson once again finishing second. Michael Clark completed the podium in third, while Rory Barclay-Watt and Edward Holden finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Lennon arrived in Liverpool in strong form after winning the under-20 race at the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships the previous weekend, and his latest triumph capped an impressive winter campaign.

He said: "I wasn't sure how this race was going to pan out with Michael Clark as I hadn't raced him yet so I was pretty happy when I saw it was just me and Jack. I brought it home in a good sprint finish and got the job done.

"I didn't feel too much pressure because recently I've been trying to work on coming into races not feeling nervous and just feeling pretty relaxed so that definitely helped a bit.

"I couldn't have asked for a better cross country season really. My whole aim for the season was to make World and European champs so when I did that, it was such a great feeling."

The senior girls race guaranteed a new champion following the departure of last year’s winner, Zoe Gilbody, from the age group, and Katie Pye seized the opportunity to end her English Schools career with gold.

After finishing third in the race last year, Pye returned determined to go one better and produced a composed performance over the 4.4km course.

In a familiar storyline from the previous weekend’s Inter-Counties event, the race developed into a battle between Pye and Ava James. James had taken victory at Inter-Counties with Pye finishing second, but this time the order was reversed.

Pye gradually edged clear in the closing stages to win in 15:32 and secure a memorable victory. James finished second, while Eleanor Foster claimed third place. Imogen Edwards and Sabrina Coppola Johansen completed the top five.

The result also ensured a senior double for Surrey, with both Lennon and Pye representing the county.

Pye said: "I'm so happy. I've wanted it for so long. I've finished third twice at English Schools and then I was second last week at Inter-Counties. I knew it was going to be a tight race but I wanted it so much that I think my determination carried me through.

"I've learnt over the years that I tend to race better if I go off slower. By the time you get to senior girls, there is time to move through the race so I just ran my own race, I didn't get caught up with the fast start and it paid off."

The intermediate boys race saw Freddie Gibson produce a dominant display to take victory over 5km.

Despite racing sparingly during the cross country season, the Mini London Marathon champion proved his quality, breaking away from the field to win comfortably in 15:49.

He said: "The aim before the race was just to come in the top five but I felt so good 2km into the race that I thought, why not just for it?"

Tom Ford finished second, with Finn MacLennan taking third. Ewan Whitnall placed fourth ahead of Oakley Knipe in fifth.

The intermediate girls race also produced another high-quality contest, featuring several athletes who have enjoyed successful winters.

However, it was Sonny Allen who once again came out on top, adding the English Schools title to the under-17 victory she recently secured at the National Cross Country Championships in Sedgefield.

Allen completed the 3.8km course in 12:36.

She said: "It's a whole new level that I've reached now. I'm going to these races and I'm the one to beat. It's a lot of pressure but I feel happy to have that pressure."

Beth Lewis, the Inter-Counties under-17 champion, took second place, while Gabrielle Pinder, last year’s junior girls champion, finished third after moving up an age group.

Summer Smith finished fourth, with Izzy Wheeler completing the top five.

One of the most dramatic moments of the day came in the junior boys race, where Luis da Silva and Thomas Hastings battled throughout the 3.2km course.

Neither athlete was able to break away and the pair crossed the line together in 9:51, with the win eventually awarded to da Silva by the narrowest of margins.

Zakariya Rush claimed bronze just three seconds behind the leading duo.

The junior girls race also produced a late twist. Madison Kindler had controlled much of the race, but fading in the closing stages opened the door for a late challenger.

Mia McGoldrick seized the opportunity with a strong finish to claim her first English Schools title, covering the 3.2km course in 10:49.

Jess Thake finished second, while Sienna Lavine completed the podium in third.