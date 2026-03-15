Adrian Wildschutt and Hellen Obiri victorious at the NYC Half

British runners Megan Keith and Patrick Dever excel on the roads of the Big Apple in 67:13 and 59:56 respectively.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya set a women's course record of 66:33 at the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on Sunday (March 15), beating Sharon Lokedi's 67:04 from 2025. The men's victory, meanwhile, went to Adriaan Wildschutt of South Africa in 59:30.

It was a good day for British runners, too, as Megan Keith clocked 67:13 in third place in the women's race as Patrick Dever broke the 60-minute barrier in seventh place in the men's race with 59:56.

Keith ran a British 10km record of 30:06 in Spain last month and continued her fine form on the roads here, whereas Dever improved his best of 60:11 ahead of racing in next month's London Marathon. It's not the first time Dever has run well in New York either as he finished fourth in the New York City Marathon last year in 2:08:58 on his marathon debut.

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Obiri Obiri ran with Agnes Ngetich and Sharon Lokedi in the early stages but broke clear at 15km and went on to build a half-minute lead.

Lokedi finished second in 67:10, with Keith in third in 67:13 as Emily Sisson was top American in sixth in 69:06.

Adriaan Wildschutt opened up an 11-second lead at 20km over Zouhair Talbi of the United States and maintained it to the line as Talbi ran 59:41 with Gulveer Singh of India third in 59:42.

In his half-marathon debut, much was expected of Grant Fisher, the US 5000m and 10,000m record-holder, but he finished 14th in 60:53.

Wheelchair race victories went to Britain's Eden Rainbow-Cooper and America's Daniel Romanchuk.