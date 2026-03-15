Joe Wigfield and Alex Bell triumph at Bath Half

The pair also booked their places in the Great Britain team for the half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in September.

For the second successive year, the Bath Half attracted the cream of British distance running as it incorporated the official British Athletics trial race for the half marathon at Copenhagen's World Athletics Road Running Championships.

The men’s race was a thrilling four-way battle for much of the 13.1 miles between Joe Wigfield, Phil Sesemann, Alfie Manthorpe and last year’s champion, Jake Smith.

Smith instigated a series of attacks throughout the 13.1 miles but could not shake off the trio behind and dropped off just before his rivals duked it out in a sprint finish in front of Bath’s historic Royal Crescent.

Wigfield, who came into the event with the qualifying standard of 61:30 under his belt, proved strongest in the sprint, winning in 62:07. Sesemann chased him home in 62:13, with Manthorpe third in 62:14 and Smith fourth in 62:31.

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Alex Bell, an Olympic 800m finalist in 2021, produced a magnificent solo effort in the women’s race, breaking clear of Jess Warner-Judd in the early stages and powering to a personal best of 69:15.

Crucially the time was also inside the qualifying standard of 69:30 set by British Athletics for the World Road Running Championships half marathon, which means she has also confirmed a place in the British team heading to Copenhagen. Warner-Judd finished second in 71:21, with Lauren McNeil third in 71:50.

Wigfield said: "It was good but hard. Conditions were a bit windy but that was okay. Jake [Smith] led us out and all of us felt we could take each other on in a sprint finish and, thankfully, I was strongest up the hill and managed to hold it together. I wasn’t expecting it to be that fast, but Jake kept it honest and it went exactly how I wanted.

“I wanted that [GB] vest [to compete in the World Athletics Road Running Championships] coming in and I now have something to look forward to post-track season. So, to win and get that qualification is a real bonus.”

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Bell said: "I was very happy today. I had some tired legs ahead of this race, but I really surprised myself. My coach told me I was doing well but I felt unsure, but he was right all along!

"I didn’t ease off and I have never been to Bath but I will certainly be back, after I have practised some hills! I used my 800m pedigree for the final stages so that really put me in a good position for the final."

For the full results, click here.