Tonbridge retain Mansfield relays men's title as Herne Hill win women's crown

A new mixed relay made its bow on a perfect autumn day at Berry Hill Park, with Cambridge & Coleridge’s fastest two men setting up victory, while Norwich’s under-20 men claimed gold in a finish so close that organisers had to rush the tape back out.

SPORTSSHOES ENGLISH CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Berry Hill Park, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, October 31

On a perfect day for distance running, with no wind, the early morning mist disappeared and the sun came out as Tonbridge comfortably retained their senior men’s trophy and Herne Hill brought an end to Belgrave Harriers’ run of three women’s victories.

Men

Tonbridge opened with Jack Higgins and, after a close 5km run over two laps, was just squeezed out by Woodford Green’s Ben Potrykus’s second-fastest overall time of 14:36 as City of Leeds’ Jensen Connell followed.

Scottish Cross Country second-placer Potrykus was prominent throughout as the leading three opened a small gap on the rest. He said: “It’s my first time doing this and I hammered it and went too fast.”

Jamie MacDonald then, despite being the slowest member of their winning team, took Tonbridge into the lead at the halfway stage. He said: “I didn’t expect Jack to be that high as I think I am the weakest.”

Ted Higgins then compounded the misery for the rest of the senior men by throwing in the fastest lap of the day, at 14:32 before handing over to James Kingston.

The former English National champion said of his team-mates: “They did all of the work and I did nothing but we were thinking we might have a good chance.”

Many could have expected that the 25-year-old might have posted the fastest lap overall but, instead, it was just a stroll around the park for their anchor-man.

That third leg had also seen other fast times as Jacob Cann moved Western Tempo up to second as they recovered from a steady start.

Deeper in the field, the Northern area’s two fastest men, Harry Wakefield (14:36) and Calum Johnson, were also on duty.

Dom James consolidated second for Western Tempo as Callum Elson’s 14:42 gained two slots to third for Cambridge & Coleridge.

Earlier on that first leg, things were very tight as Connell showed in front after the first of their two laps and held on well for third here, but Leeds eventually wound up fourth.

Men (4x5km): 1 Tonbridge 59:07 (J Higgins 14:39, J MacDonald 15:12, T Higgins 14:32, J Kingston 14:44); 2 Western Tempo 59:51 (P Molloy 14:59, L Jones 15:16, J Cann 14:37, D James 15:02); 3 Cambridge & Coleridge 59:59 (O Newman 14:58, J Gray 15:15, N Mapperley 15:06, C Elson 14:42); 4 Leeds City 61:01 (J Connell 14:40, N Marsh 15:27, J Firth 15:09, J Beattie 15:46); 5 Herne Hill 61:05 (D Shaw 15:31, A Ludewick 14:46, S Bramwell 14:52, O Mills 15:57); 6 Newark 61:29 (E Smith-Rasmussen 15:23, G Hatton 15:36, E Buck 14:57, J Parkinson 15:34); 7 Aldershot Farnham & District 61:29 (M Pickering 14:57, L Hamblen 15:52, O Sumba 15:35, T Chandler 15:06); 8 Salford 61:45 (E Wheelwright 15:41, S Hopkins 15:48, H Wakefield 14:37, J Birmingham 15:41); 9 Cambridge & Coleridge B 61:58 (C Benyan 15:19, J Moynihan 15:40, I Rothwell 15:36, E Spencer 15:25); 10 Invicta East Kent 62:01 (J Stevens 15:32, J Keir 15:25, N Paterson 15:38, A Dack 15:27)

11 Highgate 62:04 (H Weinberger 15:35, R Serif 15:14, J Young 15:28, T Fawden 15:49); 12 Tonbridge B 62:09 (M Bridger 16:06, J Brislane 15:07, W Beeston 15:17, A Howard 15:41); 13 Gateshead 62:11 (M Linsley 15:37, J Nettleton 15:42, C Johnson 14:47, S Punn 16:06); 14 Bedford & County 62:15 (E Blythman 15:23, N Campion 15:23, M Leach 15:40, H Brodie 15:50); 15 Woodford Green with Essex Ladies 62:22 (B Potrykus 14:37, O Bushdari 15:53, N Wright 15:46, J Owen 16:08); 16 Brighton Phoenix 62:32; 17 Bracknell 62:34; 18 Western Tempo B 62:35; 19 Swindon 62:52; 20 City of York 62:56

165 teams finished

Fastest: T Higgins (Ton) 14:31, J Cann (W Tempo)/B Potrykus (WG&EL)/H Wakefield (Salf) 14:36; J Higgins (Ton) 14:38; J Connell (Leeds) 14:39; C Elson (C&C) 14:41; J Kingston (Ton) 14:44

Women

Belgrave put up a good fight to maintain their winning streak here but had no answer to Herne Hill, who had two of the fastest four runners.

They started with Lucy Jones’s 9:25 in third spot on the opening 3km lap, before Sophie Tooley and third-quickest overall Katie Snowden saw them home for a 51-second win over Belgrave.

After taking her club up to second on stage two, Tooley said: “It was a panic leg for me as I’ve been ill this week but it was all perfect and this is my type of cross-country.”

Snowden added: “My team-mates did a great job putting us in the lead,” then, talking about the course, she added: “I’ve only been back two weeks after the World Road Running Championships, but the course was brilliant underfoot.”

The two fastest laps came on the first stage as Cambridge Harriers’ Holly Dixon and Derby’s Molly Hudson battled things out. They could not be split at the line and were both credited with equal fastest lap times of 9:18.

Dixon who was leading mid-race said of her rival: “She was behind me and came through,” then lamented the fact that her Cambridge Harrier team needed to improve.

As the race progressed, both clubs drifted out of contention as Belgrave took second and Aldershot completed their fourth bronze medals in recent years.

Belgrave had Nany Bowley on the first leg and finished off with Abbey Brooke’s 9:42, while Aldershot’s Jordan-Lee twins were split by former fastest leg runner here Niamh Brown.

Women (3x3km): 1 Herne Hill 28:43 (L Jones 9:26, S Tooley 9:54, K Snowden 9:24); 2 Belgrave 29:34 (N Bowley 9:44, K Shepherd-Cross 10:08, A Brooke 9:43); 3 Aldershot Farnham & District 29:41 (Millie Jordan-Lee 9:56, N Brown 9:40, Maddie Jordan-Lee 10:06); 4 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 30:20 (E Howsham 10:39, L Church 9:51, M Deadman 9:51); 5 Leeds City 30:29 (E Curran 9:47, R Jones 10:31, C Van Zelst 10:12); 6 Brighton Phoenix 30:35 (A Nerurkar 9:35, M Craig 11:01, M Dickinson 10:00); 7 Birmingham U 30:38 (T Nickell 9:38, H Kinane 10:16, E Yelling 10:45); 8 Vale Royal 30:39 (H Weedall 9:46, D Murphy 10:31, E Bushill 10:23); 9 Loughborough U 30:40 (E Wells 10:09, A Kemp 10:26, A Coffey 10:06); 10 Cambridge & Coleridge 31:00 (J Leggate 9:53, I Mansley 10:24, E Leggate 10:44); 11 Epsom & Ewell 31:04 (S Lomas 10:12, B Taylor 10:33, A Bloomfield 10:20); 12 Salford 31:09 (F Murdoch 10:02, E Platt 10:19, S Mason 10:50); 13 Leeds B 31:23 (S Luker Edwards 10:17, Z Hunter 10:43, A Firth 10:24); 14 Reading 31:31 (V Hiscock 10:05, S Crumly 10:47, R Hughes 10:41); 15 St Albans Striders 31:33 (C Durbin 10:58, L Tse 10:27, F Weddell 10:09); 16 Thames Hare & Hounds 31:41; 17 Dacorum 31:44; 18 TVH 31:5; 19 Tonbridge 31:54; 20 Cambridge & Coleridge B 32:02

114 teams finished

Fastest: H Dixon (Camb H)/M Hudson (Der) 9:18; K Snowden (Herne H) 9:23; L Jones (Herne H) 9:25; A Nerurkar 9:34; T Nickell (Birm U) 9:37; N Brown (AFD)/C Buckley (TVH) 9:39

Mixed Relay

Cambridge & Coleridge judged things just right, with the two fastest men in the shape of Alex Melloy and Tom Keen, who were the two fastest overall.

Katie Lowry started for them and she brought the quartet home first among the women on stage one. Her time of 5:13 was later bettered by Thames Valley’s Charlotte Buckley’s 5:10, who subsequently doubled up with the seventh-fastest time in the women’s main race.

Melloy was then timed at 4:27 for his approximate one-mile stint as he moved his quartet up from Lowry’s 29th to second, and he said: “Hopefully we can win it from here.”

Louise Shanahan’s 5:19 held second on stage three, and she said: “In Tom we trust,” and so it proved as Keen’s 4:33 saw Cambridge & Coleridge home, but he said: “They didn’t need to just trust me.”

Second-placed Belgrave opted for a different running order as Sam Somerville took them ahead, on stage three, before Juliett Hodder held on for silver at the death.

It had been Sale’s Finlay Goddard who ‘won’ the opener, and after Imogen Hill dropped to seventh on the penultimate lap, took third at the line, as Andrew Thompson moved them back up.

The reasoning behind the inclusion of the new event is that the mixed relay aligns national domestic racing with major international championships, as events like the World and European Cross Country Championships heavily feature a four-person mixed relay format.

The format was slated as an essential tactical preparation and builder event for athletes looking to break into Great Britain team trials.

A spokesman said: “The 1.6km leg distance offers a highly intense, fast-paced cross-country alternative tailored perfectly for 800m and 1500m track runners transitioning to winter racing and clubs.”

Things did not go completely as anticipated as the race took longer to unravel than planned, which necessitated a delay to the start time of subsequent races as the loop saw runners racing towards each other.

With the order of running up to the individual clubs there were men racing against women and vice versa.

Senior/U20 Mixed Relay (2men, 2 women, 4x1.6km): 1 Cambridge & Coleridge 19:33 (K Lowry 5:13, A Melloy 4:27, L Shanahan 5:20, T Keen 4:34); 2 Belgrave 20:22 (S Coppard 4:44, A Barbour 5:25, S Sommerville 4:50, J Hodder 5:24); 3 Sale Manchester 20:26 (F Goddard 4:37, L Armitage 5:14, I Hill 5:56, A Thompson 4:40); 4 Tonbridge 20:27 (B Gardiner 4:41, C Alexander 5:32, A Beeston 5:40, J Chambers 4:37); 5 St Mary's U 20:31 (M McKenna 4:40, L Sutton 5:31, L McLaren 5:40, F Shepherd 4:42); 6 Thames Valley H 20:40 (L Moore 4:48, A Mundell 5:47, C Buckley 5:11, N Faulkner 4:56); 7 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 21:06 (S Toqeer 4:45, R Clutterbuck 5:40, J Campbell 4:55, J Heller 5:48); 8 Birchfield 21:14 (A Burgess 4:50, O Scott 5:54, L Acott 5:36, D Swain 4:55); 9 Loughborough U 21:19 (J Robinson 4:46, V Costa 5:41, K Rodway 6:18, D Race 4:35); 10 Halesowen 21:51 (P Dear 4:49, P Dodd 5:51, N Bailey 6:06, A Taylor 5:07); 11 St Albans Striders 21:55 (C O'Connor 6:08, H Jones 5:24, F Weddell 5:37, O Loveday 4:48); 12 Telford 22:03 (K Gilbody 5:00, Z Gilbody 5:34, J Gaulder 5:10, G Gilbody 6:20); 13 Trafford 22:08 (J Evans-Rodriguez 4:47, K Meeson 6:05, I Rippon 6:05, L Skidmore 5:13); 14 Saint Edmund Pacers 22:08 (A Jeffery 4:45, M Jeffery 4:54, B Taylor 6:01, A Winstanley 6:30); 15 Tonbridge B 22:15 (J Greenwood 4:55, A Palmer 5:55, N Bachelor 5:56, O White 5:31); 16 Newark 22:29; 17 St Mary's U B 22:35; 18 Invicta East Kent 22:37; 19 Birchfield B 22:50; 20 Leeds U 22:57

49 teams finished

Fastest Men: A Melloy (C&C) 4:27; T Keen (C&C) 4:33; D Race (Lough U) 4:34; J Chambers (Ton)/F Goddard (Sale) 4:36

Women: C Buckley (TVH) 5:10; K Lowry (C&C) 5:12; L Armitage (Sale) 5:13; J Hodder (Belg) 5:23

Young Athletes

Men (U18 & U20)

The inclusion of the senior mixed relay into the timetable meant that organisers combined the Junior and under-18 races into one for both the men’s and women’s events, with the two age groups running together.

It did not go entirely to plan as both also included guest teams from Wales (Scotland declined) and universities, who were not eligible for ECCA medals.

The men’s race saw City of Norwich take the under-20 championship, but they only finished fourth behind St Mary’s University.

More importantly, organisers had to take the finishing tape out rather quickly to catch Norwich’s Will Percival bringing them home for the championship win.

Earlier, their Michael Clark had ‘won’ the first 3km stage.

He said: “I knew I had to go against some good 1500-metre runners, so had to do it early, but looked back in the woods and it was just me and James (Alexander for St Mary’s).”

The under-18 men were completely overshadowed by their elder brothers, but the event saw Herne Hill take the title, and they were anchored home by Caspian Holmes’ second-fastest age-group time of 8:44.

The quickest time went to Cambridge & Coleridge’s Finn MacLennan on the opener with an 8:35 split.

U20 Men (3x3km): 1 St Mary's University 25:56 (J Alexander 8:27, E Newell 8:57, J Hurrell 8:33); 2 Birmingham U 26:02 (L Johnson 8:49, L Dunham 8:29, A MacLean 8:46); 3 Loughborough U 26:07 (D Watson 8:38, B Murphy 8:45, M Sanderson 8:44); 4 City of Norwich 26:20 (M Clark 8:20, G Potter 9:08, W Percival 8:53); 5 Blackheath & Bromley 26:23 (J Starvis 8:42, A Martin 9:05, J Scanes 8:36); 6 Blackburn 26:33 (M Fraser 8:42, S Aspey 9:05, M Clark 8:47); 7 Bedford & County 26:41 (A Henderson 8:56, O Wilson 8:57, T Beale 8:49); 8 Cambridge & Coleridge 26:48 (S McDonald 8:54, C McBrien 8:46, A Johnson 9:09); 9 St Mary's U B 26:53 (C Lewis 8:44, H Kelk 8:52, H Read 9:18); 10 Mansfield 27:08 (E Holden 8:45, J Nugent 9:14, J Ryan 9:11); 11 Trafford 27:09 (T Austin 9:00, J Hutchinson 9:08, F Dobson Emmas 9:02); 12 Stratford 27:19 (Z Lambert 9:05, D Garnett 9:07, S Lambert 9:08); 13 Bromsgrove and Redditch 27:24 (G Wagstaff 8:41, S Hembry 9:11, W Hembry 9:34); 14 Winchester RC 27:28 (S Wilkinson 8:39, R Price 9:06, A Furby 9:44); 15 Halifax 27:34 (C Gately 9:28, E Cattermole 8:58, B Slow 9:09); 16 Brighton & Hove 27:38; 17 Salford 27:40; 18 Taunton 27:51; 19 City of York 27:51; 20 Tonbridge 27:54

46 teams finished

Fastest: M Clark (Norw) 8:19; J Alexander (St Mary’s)/J Marwood (Salf) 8:26; L Dunham (Birm U) 8:28; J Scanes (B&B) 8:35; M Bacon (Roth) 8:37

U18 (3x2.5km): 1 Herne Hill 26:30 (J Clements-Nash 8:48, T Clerkin 8:59, C Holmes 8:44); 2 Bracknell 26:45 (E Langley-Aybar 8:59, E Cunniffe 8:51, B Lucas 8:57); 3 Victoria Park and Tower Hamlets 27:00 (K Hussein 8:47, A Wolpert 9:12, A Lessard 9:02); 4 Cambridge & Coleridge 27:11 (F MacLennan 8:35, C Calver 9:27, H Cantell 9:10); 5 Macclesfield 27:13 (J Ireland 8:59, T Wood 9:25, J Osuji 8:50); 6 Bedford & County 27:16 (O Weddell 8:51, F Williams 9:09, O Henderson 9:18); 7 Wycombe Phoenix 27:24 (L Bray 9:07, F Hayward 9:22, D Leigh 8:56); 8 Tonbridge 27:43 (C Warren 9:27, G Jacobs 9:01, E Brooks 9:16); 9 Southport Waterloo 27:47 (W Delamere 9:13, E Clark 9:33, C Still 9:02); 10 Shaftesbury Barnet 27:47 (B Davies 9:35, P Carmona 9:03, J Abrahams 9:11); 11 Charnwood 27:51 (A Brewin 9:36, M Muddle 9:14, O Lockton 9:02); 12 Trafford 27:56 (A White 9:36, B Gardner 9:15, A Mander Tullius 9:06); 13 Hallamshire 27:59 (T Thake 8:51, B Pronesti 9:38, T Fairbrother 9:31); 14 Chelmsford 28:01 (J Gilbey 9:26, M Chivers 9:28, D Pollard 9:08); 15 Portsmouth 28:09 (O Knipe 9:09, L De Giovanni 9:23, J Klepacz 9:38); 16 Mansfield 28:12; 17 Dacorum 28:18; 18 Peterborough & NV 28:29; 19 Herne Hill B 28:30; 20 Burton 28:31

72 teams finished

Fastest: F MacLennan (C&C) 8:35; C Holmes (Herne H) 8:44; K Hussein (VP&TH) 8:46; J Clements-Nash (Herne H) 8:47; J Osuji (Macc) 8:49; E Cunniffe (Brack)/O Weddell (Bed C) 8:50

Women U20 & U18

It was a similar story in the younger women’s races where the first two teams across the line in the junior women’s race were effectively non-scorers, in the shape of Loughborough Students and Welsh invaders Swansea.

The under-20 women’s championship went to third-placed Aldershot, who anchored with fastest-lap runner Katie Pye’s 8:24. She said: “It’s nice running with the under-18s.”

Earlier, it had been Loughborough’s Imogen Edwards who ‘won’ the first 2.5km stage with an 8:27 clocking, but she had to finish behind the leading under-18.

It was the in-form Derby runner Olivia Lee who headed her elder sisters with an 8:25 clocking that was eight seconds quicker than Aldershot’s Kitty Scott, who followed on stage one.

Lee said of the course: “It’s quite good underfoot and I took the lead on the downhill with 1km to go, and I knew I’d got it.”

Kara Gorman had taken the opener for Windsor and her club followed with Riona Street and Zoe Allan, who just held off a fast-finishing Poppy Guest for Aldershot.

A surprised Allan said: “It’s my favourite course, but we just merely wanted to medal.”

U20 Women (3x2.5km): 1 Loughborough Students 26:08 (I Edwards 8:27, H Diprose 8:54, A Cox 8:48); 2 Swansea 26:32 (M Pierce 8:44, L Hale 9:07, H Humphreys 8:41); 3 Aldershot Farnham & District 26:39 (S Coppola-Johansen 8:54, K Ealden 9:22, K Pye 8:24); 4 Salford 27:16 (I Hall 9:11, S Nation 9:24, J Wright 8:42); 5 Chelmsford 28:03 (L Wilkin 9:07, S Shipton 9:21, K Cox 9:36); 6 Liverpool 28:22 (H Cross 8:29, H Robinson 10:19, B Hughes 9:35); 7 Birmingham U 28:22 (C Jenneson 8:56, C Smith 9:42, I Saunder 9:45); 8 Derby 28:31 (P Radbourne 9:10, I Shipley 9:37, P Reynolds 9:45); 9 Brentwood Beagles 28:32 (Z Morley 9:04, E Warn 9:29, O Forrest 9:59); 10 City of Stoke 28:35 (G Burge 9:20, I Margiotta 9:50, L Smith 9:26); 11 Cambridge & Coleridge 28:36; 12 Halesowen 28:41; 13 Milton Keynes 28:44; 14 Birchfield 29:36; 15 City of York 30:19

Just 16 teams finished

Fastest: K Pye (AFD) 8:23; I Edwards (Lough) 8:26; H Cross (Liv) 8:28; J Wright (Salf) 8:41; M Pearce (Swan) 8:43; A Cox (Lough) 8:47

U18 (3x2.5km): 1 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 26:07 (K Gorman 8:42, R Street 8:46, Z Allan 8:40); 2 Aldershot Farnham & District 26:08 (K Scott 8:33, O Garcia Davis 9:02, P Guest 8:34); 3 Chelmsford 26:44 (A Shipton 8:54, A King 9:06, J March 8:45); 4 Lincoln Wellington 27:14 (F Lilly 9:18, E Hart 9:06, P Langlands 8:51); 5 Stoke 27:21 (H Turner 9:12, L Dundas 9:36, Z Bratt 8:34); 6 Rotherham 27:25 (M Holmes 9:18, H Bacon 9:05, A Andrews 9:03); 7 Sale 27:45 (R Heywood-Young 9:20, C Wetters 9:29, B Soper 8:56); 8 Preston 27:49 (I Goodman 9:18, K Leitch 8:47, A Harling 9:45); 9 Derby 28:00 (O Lee 8:26, J Whitehead 9:55, S Wheeler 9:40); 10 Kettering 28:03 (M Owen 9:20, P Almond 9:23, L Power 9:21); 11 AFD B 28:06; 12 Hallamshire 28:06; 13 Herne Hill 28:24; 14 Chelmsford B 28:34; 15 Charnwood 28:41

45 teams finished

Fastest: O Lee (Der) 8:25; K Scott (AFD) 8:32; Z Bratt (Stoke)/P Guest (AFD) 8:33; Z Allan (WSEH) 8:39; C Whysall (Mansf) 8:40; K Gorman (WSEH)/I Rose-Tutt (Hali) 8:41

Younger Athletes

Brighton & Hove had a reasonably comfortable under-16 boys’ race win, but it could have been even bigger as they had Barnaby Moyes run the fifth-quickest time of the age group in their B team.

As it was, the fastest laps went elsewhere as Zak Rush’s storming last leg saw Solihull & Small Heath up to the silver medals with the fastest age-group time, as Wakefield’s Tom Hastings was next best.

Brighton had taken the lead mid-race through Harry Chapman and he said: “Hopefully we will hang on, but it was weird jumping over that log.” They did just that and their George Urben added: “I felt I could hold on as it was quite a short race, but we were 100 per cent sure we could win.”

The under-14 boys were led home by Salford Harriers, who had Zack Magdzinski home second on the opener behind Herne Hill’s Josh Lotter, but both boys were upstaged by Stoke’s Sebastian Buxton’s race-quickest 6:33.

The younger girls’ races were well supported and, in both, the favourites won, although the under-16 was closer than might have been expected.

There, it was the Warriors Pentathlon trio who narrowly came good as anchor-leg runner Roni Kohring just got past Lincoln Wellington’s Holly Norris to give her club victory by just four seconds.

Earlier, Brentwood Beagles’ Sophie Bickerstaff had ‘won’ the opening stage with an identical 7:02 clocking, and it was her club mates who dominated the under-14 girls’ event.

They handed out a defeat to Essex rivals Chelmsford after pegging back a first-stage lead set by Blackburn’s Georgie Brambles, whose time was the second-fastest.

U16 boys (3x2km): 1 Brighton & Hove 19:03 (R Grant 6:28, H Chapman 6:14, G Urben 6:22); 2 Solihull & Small Heath 19:15 (J Larkin 6:34, T Heather-Green 6:34, Z Rush 6:08); 3 Gosforth 19:19 (M Gaylor 6:20, N Penfold 6:37, E Watson 6:22); 4 Tonbridge 19:34 (G Bowers 6:27, S Shearer 6:37, S Mottram 6:31); 5 Highgate 19:40 (K Zare 6:44, J Cohen 6:32, F Kounoupas-Prastalo 6:25); 6 Ipswich Jaffa 19:41 (N Griffiths 6:17, E Bowman 6:45, S Bowman 6:39); 7 Leeds 19:44 (C Emmett 6:28, C Porteous 6:43, W Reynolds 6:34); 8 Wakefield 19:45 (T Hastings 6:09, H McFarlane 6:57, S Swan 6:41); 9 WSEH 19:48 (F Fraser 6:38, A Evans 6:34, T Bainbridge 6:38); 10 Blackheath & Bromley 19:53 (D Mein 6:43, Z Evans 6:39, E Aldridge 6:32); 11 Wirral 19:53 (F Reese 6:31, N Mills 6:43, L Sawyer 6:40); 12 Hallamshire 20:04 (J Dawe 6:11, Z Garratt 6:47, A Boulton 7:07); 13 Brighton & Hove B 20:15 (S Gill 7:20, B Moyes 6:16, J Marshall 6:40); 14 Herne Hill 20:16 (T Jones 6:37, H Kucerov 6:44, C Harrow 6:56); 15 Sale 20:18 (N Phillips 6:17, C Hodgson 7:11, A O'Hare 6:52); 16 Tonbridge B 20:18; 17 City of York 20:19; 18 Wolverhampton & Bilston 20:20; 19 Trafford 20:21; 20 Bedford & County 20:24

80 teams finished

Fastest: Z Rush (S&SH) 6:07; T Hastings (Wake) 6:08; J Dawe (Hallam) 6:10; H Chapman (B&H) 6:13; B Moyes (B&H) 6:15; L Dolan (VoA)/N Griffiths (Ips J)/N Phillips (Sale)/E Salter (Taunt) 6:16

U14 (3x2km): 1 Salford 20:55 (Z Magdzinski 6:52, J Lombard 7:01, I Taylor-Unitt 7:03); 2 Herne Hill 21:09 (J Lotter 6:46, R Horne 7:29, T Howard 6:53); 3 Cambridge & Coleridge 21:12 (A Cornes-Oliff 6:54, Z Xiang 7:14, O Calver 7:05); 4 South London 21:14 (L Lew 7:12, A Malcolm 7:09, C Jenkin 6:55); 5 Royal Sutton Coldfield 21:21 (O Taylor 6:53, S Lees 7:06, W Biddle 7:23); 6 Cornwall 21:29 (J Dixon 7:07, F Pochee 6:51, A Jenkins 7:31); 7 Leeds 21:33 (H Lowe 7:10, B Griffiths 7:10, Z Lumsden 7:14); 8 Woodford Green with Essex Ladies 21:39 (R Thomas 7:08, D Daza 7:23, J Geller 7:08); 9 Chelmsford 21:40 (F Blacketer 7:03, O Paterson 7:20, D Law 7:19); 10 Blackheath & Bromley 21:47 (L Jones 7:24, J Pearce 7:07, A Streich 7:16); 11 Stoke 21:50 (S Buxton 6:34, I Clarke 7:10, H Nixon 8:07); 12 SS Athletics 21:50 (R Thompson 7:21, A Brenkley 7:31, E Rodha 6:59); 13 Preston 21:51 (H Griffin 7:17, T Noblett 7:24, A Bland 7:11); 14 Telford 21:54 (G Nicholls 7:12, S Nash 7:18, R Rorbahs 7:25); 15 Bingley 22:03 (M Aston 6:58, K Sands Yun 7:38, B O'Mahoney 7:28); 16 Charnwood 22:08; 17 Milton Keynes 22:10; 18 WSEH 22:16; 19 Invicta East Kent 22:19; 20 Preston B 22:21

70 teams finished

Fastest: S Buxton (Stoke) 6:33; J Lotter (Herne H) 6:45; F Pochee (Corn) 6:50; Z Magdzinski (Salf) 6:51; O Taylor (RSC) 6:52; A Cornes-Oliffe (C&C)/T Howard (Herne H) 6:53

U16 girls (3x2km): 1 Warriors Pentathlon 21:32 (E Beddow 7:10, D McVicar 7:20, R Kohring 7:03); 2 Lincoln Wellington 21:36 (M Porter 7:08, A Ronnie 7:20, H Norris 7:08); 3 Bingley 21:54 (B Bailey 7:10, E Simpson 7:17, H Carter 7:29); 4 Aldershot Farnham & District 22:10 (K O'Neill 7:12, A Sowerby 7:26, I Goodey De Diego 7:33); 5 WSEH 22:25 (M Lennox-Imbastari 7:12, H Lucas 7:10, B Kellerman 8:04); 6 St Mary's Richmond 22:27 (I Snaith 8:04, L Graham 7:11, E Hunt 7:13); 7 Chelmsford 22:29 (I Kehoe 7:13, G Matthews 7:53, B Cooke 7:24); 8 Portsmouth 22:32 (I Shaw 7:27, L Jones 7:45, F Klepacz 7:21); 9 Saint Edmund Pacers 22:34 (S Bolton 7:29, C Berry 7:34, A McVittie 7:32); 10 Preston 22:36 (R Cox 7:15, E Blackhurst 7:19, M Wright 8:03); 11 Herne Hill 22:36 (S O'Brien 7:11, P Mack 8:14, M Scriven 7:12); 12 Halifax 22:44 (E Smith 7:45, I Crowther 7:30, S Lavine 7:30); 13 Salford 22:47 (E Lowe 7:13, I Weatherhead 7:31, G Baxter 8:04); 14 Brentwood Beagles 23:01 (S Bickerstaff 7:03, H So 7:57, A Twydell 8:02); 15 Crewe and Nantwich 23:03 (J Tillott 8:19, E Scott 7:21, S Hare 7:24); 16 Rugby & Northampton 23:04; 17 Norwich 23:05; 18 VP&TH 23:06; 19 Lincoln Wellington B 23:09; 20 Charnwood 23:11

68 teams finished

Fastest: S Bickerstaff (B’wood)/R Kohring (Warriors) 7:02; E Griffiths (Corby) 7:04; H Norris (Linc W)/M Porter (Linc W)/J Thake (Hallam) 7:07

U14 (3x2km): 1 Brentwood Beagles 22:01 (L Esterhuysen 7:16, E Brewington 7:48, S Davies 6:59); 2 Chelmsford 22:23 (B Kehoe 7:36, S Davis 7:29, L Robinson 7:19); 3 Aldershot Farnham & District 22:53 (E Jones 7:25, L Scallan 7:24, E Walmsley 8:04); 4 WSEH 23:15 (E Wouters 7:46, E Smith 7:58, J Watson 7:32); 5 Wolverhampton & Bilston 23:15 (A Jones 7:16, A Evans 7:53, C Cashmore-Jones 8:07); 6 City of York 23:28 (E Metcalfe 7:38, H Newcombe 7:47, S Bycroft 8:03); 7 Herne Hill 23:41 (O Fisher 7:41, P McNee 7:54, F Greenhalgh 8:07); 8 Preston 23:42 (C Alton 7:47, E Cox 8:01, E Wilkins 7:56); 9 Blackburn 23:46 (G Brambles 7:14, L Newton 7:35, P Blackburn 8:57); 10 Aldershot Farnham & District B 23:51 (I McNair 7:38, Z Milton 7:38, E Mayes 8:36); 11 Wirral 23:54 (A Gately 8:10, M Price 7:52, A Gamble 7:53); 12 Lincoln Wellington 24:02 (P Johnson 8:13, H Ward 8:17, D Windle 7:34); 13 Norwich 24:06 (F Holdsworth 7:57, A Griffiths 7:59, L Dooley 8:11); 14 Liverpool 24:10 (P Baker 7:52, J Bramwell 8:15, A Baranowska 8:04); 15 Rugby & Northampton 24:16 (L Holmes 7:54, D Crook 8:26, M Hamilton 7:57); 16 Blackheath & Bromley 24:17; 17 Gosforth 24:25; 18 Liverpool B 24:30; 19 Bingley 24:38; 20 Warriors 24:38

60 teams finished

Fastest: S Davies (B’wood) 6:58; G Brambles (B’burn) 7:13; L Esterhuysen (B’wood)/A Jones (W&B) 7:15; L Robinson (Chelm) 7:18; L Scallan (AFD) 7:23