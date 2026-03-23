The smart arm strap that helped Josh Kerr win world indoor gold

British middle-distance runner used an Amazfit Helio Strap during his 3000m win in Toruń.

As Josh Kerr stormed to victory in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, he cut a distinctive figure with Oakley sunnies on his face and Brooks spikes on his feet.

Eagle-eyed fans will have also noticed a black band on his upper right arm, too.

This is a Helio Strap from Amazfit which can be worn day and night to give health insights such as continuous real-time heart rate measurements, plus sleep statistics.

It operates in tandem with one of Amazfit’s smartwatches – and Kerr wore the Balance 2 in the run-up to the World Indoors, although Amazfit has since brought out the Active 3 with further models such as the Active Max or the chunkier T-Rex 3 Pro available.

The Helio Strap is often worn on the wrist but Kerr preferred it around his arm in Toruń by using a Helio Armband extension. All the metrics from these smart devices sync with the Zepp app as well.

Kerr signed with Amazfit earlier this year, joining fellow athletes in the Amazfit stable such as US 5000m and 10,000m record-holder Grant Fisher.

"Outside of training, nutrition, hydration and sleep are my three main pillars,” says Kerr, “and that’s where I’ve made huge gains over the past four years.”

Kerr is among a modern breed of athlete who prefer to train with feedback not guesswork, training with intention and guided by data.

READ MORE: Grant Fisher on how technology helps him run faster

As Amazfit say: “As our newest global athlete partner, he represents a shared belief: that progress comes from paying attention, trusting the process and using data to train with purpose.”