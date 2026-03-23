Amazfit Active 3 Premium – top-class watch for athletes at an affordable price

Middle and long distance runners will be excited to hear that Amazfit's latest smart watch features a lactate threshold measurement test.

Until recently Amazfit have not been particularly well known, in the UK at any rate, compared to rival smart watch manufacturers. But they are making their mark by signing athletes such as Josh Kerr and Grant Fisher. What's more, their products are gaining a reputation for offering features that are just as good as more expensive brands but at an affordable price.

The Active 3 Premium is one of their latest watches and is lighter that models such as the T-Rex 3. It is aimed at runners of all standards, with beginners likely to be drawn to an AI "Zepp coach" and library of training plans that complement the watch.

It is light, at less than 55g, with a slim frame and a pleasing 1.32in crystal-clear AMOLED display. Data is easy to read, even in direct sunlight, while sapphire glass protects the screen from scratches.

The watch also has an impressive battery life of up to 12 days and we found that to be accurate during our testing period.

Most interestingly, the Active 3 Premium has the ability to determine your lactate threshold, which will be attractive to runners who are keen to implement Norwegian-style threshold sessions without having to prick their finger or ear for blood. Not surprisingly it can also estimate VO₂ max, indicating optimal training zones by intensity, although the latter is standard now with smart watches.

For those who enjoying working out in a number of sports, there are more than 170 sports disciplines, ranging from outdoor, treadmills or track running to strength training and also the ultra-fashionable Hyrox. There is even an option for board games like chess.

When it comes to recovery metrics, there are a number such as sleep quality, heart rate variability and training load and fatigue over short, medium, and long-term periods. There is also a 'BioCharge' feature which shows energy levels in real time.

Added to this there is shoe wear tracking the ability to log the kit you use so you know when the best time is to replace it.

The watch also syncs nicely with other products in the Zepp "ecosystem" such as the Helio Ring or Helio Strap, all of which links to a user-friendly Zepp app.

RRP: Amazfit Active 3 Premium £169.90