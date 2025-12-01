Amazfit flexes its muscles with T-Rex 3 Pro

The 2025 UTMB winner Ruth Croft is among the athletes who are measuring their training and racing efforts with the new Amazfit product.

Amazfit is making big strides in the smart wearables market and it's easy to see why. One of its latest products, the T-Rex 3 Pro has recently hit Europe and has received rave reviews so far.

With a titanium design, powerful flashlight and advanced offline maps enabling automatic route planning, the watch has a number of impressive features..

The watch is worn by, among others, the recent Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc winner Ruth Croft whereas other Amazfit ambassadors include Olympic 5000m and 10,000m medallist Grant Fisher.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is designed mainly for endurance athletes and features more than a dozen new features such as advanced mapping functions, an integrated flashlight, a speaker with a microphone and sapphire glass protecting the display, while in addition boasting a stronger material in its construction – grade five titanium alloy.

Whether you are a road, mountain, ultra, trail or track runner, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is designed to handle anything. Its screen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass, while its bezel and buttons are made from grade five titanium – a material more durable than standard alloy, and at the same time harder and lighter than stainless steel.

The smartwatch can operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +70°C. Equipped with a dual-colour LED, it provides visibility in the dark along with an SOS signal.

The product works seamlessly with the impressive Zepp app on your phone. As well as measuring your workouts and races, one of the best features are the interactive and detailed free offline maps. In this regard the T-Rex 3 Pro can search for places and create or generate new routes. Simply set a direction and enter the distance you want to cover, whether running, walking or cycling.

It is also impressively accurate as the antenna uses circular polarization, allowing GPS signals to be received more frequently. Additionally, the smartwatch supports dual-band, which minimises the negative impact of interference caused by strong wind, tall trees, or buildings.

If you like to mix your athletics with other sports, too, there are 180 options ranging from indoor rowing and elliptical machines to Hyrox.

READ MORE: Grant Fisher on the importance of smart wearables

What's more, the T-Rex 3 Pro monitors several post-training and recovery parameters, including VO2 max, short- and long-term training load, recovery time, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and sleep quality.

As for battery life, it can survive for more than three weeks on a single charge.

The recommended price of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is £399.