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Durham City Runs kick off our UK-wide endurance running round-up

AW Results Road Durham City Runs kick off our UK-wide endurance running round-up

Durham City Runs kick off our UK-wide endurance running round-up

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AW
Published: 20th July, 2026
Updated: 20th July, 2026
BY Martin Duff

Leading results from the around the country in recent days.

DURHAM CITY RUNS 5km & 10km, July 16

Middlesbrough Mandale’s Joseph Wilson moved up from second here last year to score a comfortable victory when taking the race by more than a minute, in 30:54.

This was a 42-second improvement on his time then but the 31-year-old did set a personal best of 30:18 in last year’s Leeds Abbey Dash.

Megan Stenhouse has improved significantly over the past three years and now regularly is inside 35-minutes for this 10km distance and here, 34:14 proved sufficient for a near four-minute victory in the women’s race.

This was two seconds inside the 22-year-old’s previous best set last year in Newcastle.

Men's podium (David Hewitson)

Overall (10km): 1 J Wilson (Mandale) 30:54; 2 J Largey (Darl) 32:26

M40: 1 S Jackson (Sund) 32:34

M50: 1 D Milligan (Elvet) 34:45

M60: 1 P Clough (Elvet) 38:10; 2 J Strong (NE Vets) 38:47

Megan Stenhouse (David Hewitson)

Women: 1 M Stenhouse (Durh) 34:14; 2 G Carroll (Sund) 38:13

W70: 1 L Valentine (Wash) 50:17

Overall (5km): 1 G Lowry (Morp) 16:00

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 18:29

M60: 1 G Ives (Cumb) 19:51

M70: 1 A Gomez 21:31

Women's 10km top three (David Hewitson)

Women: 1 A Pigford (Hough) 19:11

W60: 1 J Scott (Darl) 24:24

W70: 1 A Dialani 23:05

ELMBRIDGE 10km, Surrey, July 19

Overall: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 32:05; 2 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 32:26

M50: 1 I Acreman (G&G) 35:37; 2 G Weller (Rane) 35:37

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 36:32

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 38:24

Women: 1 S Monk (G&G) 35:27; 2 S Haileselasse (Belg, W35) 35:36; 3 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 36:16

W45: 2 A Daniel (Strag) 39:24; 3 N Hornzee (Strag) 39:53; 4 L Chambers (Strag) 39:58

W60: 1 S Gee (Windle) 38:21

W65: 1 P Hitter (Strag) 44:39

HUXLEY 5, Cheshire, July 19

Jack Martin, 38, who set his 5-mile personal best of 23:44 in 2017, won here in 24:16, as the women’s race went to Emily Haggard-Kearney in 26:06.

It was a personal best by well over a minute for the 30-year-old Warriors Pentathlon Pied-Piper.

Overall: 1 J Martin (Hallam) 24:16; 2 E Shepherd (WG&EL) 24:42; 3 C Williams (Vale R) 24:44; 4 J Hart (W&B) 24:48; 5 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 24:52; 6 J Nielson (Tip) 24:54; 7 J Thomas (Stoke) 24:56; 8 N Barry (Sale) 24:56; 9 J Arnild (Stoke) 24:57; 10 C Ferris (Stoke) 25:11

Women: 1 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 26:06; 2 H Preedy (AFD) 27:58; 3 L Milner (Chesh Dr) 28:16; 4 K Latham (Vale R) 28:18; 5 S Latham (Stoke) 28:34; 6 S Hunter (W Chesh) 28:55

Note: No age groups given

LIGHTNING BOLT 10km, Chippenham, Wiltshire, July 19

Overall: 1 D Hamilton (P’pridd) 31:04

M50: 1 F Fitze (Erme V) 34:43

Women: 1 A McEwing (Erme V, W35) 35:57; 2 E Musty (W Tempo, U20) 36:55

W40: 1 K Roy (B&W) 37:44

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 41:40

W60: 1 L Porter (Avon T) 44:08

STOCKPORT 10km, Greater Manchester, July 19

Omar Ahmed notched up yet another UK road race victory, this time by 26 seconds over City of Leeds’ Richard Allen, in 29:25.

It was the Ethiopian’s seventh win of the year with his only loss being in a slow marathon in Lincolnshire’s Boston, back in April.

The women’s race went to Amy-Eloise Neale, the 2021 European indoor 3,000-metres champion in 31:54, in only her second outing of the year.

The 30-year-old had run 15:02 in the Mid-Cheshire 5km back in May and boasts a 31:15 10km best from Valencia at the beginning of 2025.

A former track specialist who has not raced over the 400-metres lap since 2024, when she clocked 15:33:45 in the European 5,000-metres championships in Rome two years ago but boasts a 14:56.60 personal best, over that distance, from 2022.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:25; 2 R Allen (Leeds) 29:51; 3 J Mellor (Liv) 30:02; 3 C Jones (W Tempo, M40) 30:51; 5 T Beasley (BRAT) 30:53; 6 M Parker (Hales) 30:59

M40: 2 J Doherty 31:31

Women: 1 A Neale (Wake) 31:54; 2 K Maltby (Border, W40) 34:45; 3 F Dervan 34:48; 4 H Hobbs (Leeds) 35:13

BATTERSEA PARK 5km & 10km, London, July 18

Liam Aldridge, 40, who ran 2:24:27 in this year’s London Marathon, won the 5km event in a personal best 14:55.

The 10km distance saw Lucy Reid, in only her second outing of the year, finish third overall in 33:21.

Overall (5km): 1 L Aldridge (B’ham, M40) 14:55

Women: 1 E Birchall (exe) 17:13

Overall (10km): 1 K Freeman 32:58

M50: 1 B Wilder (Herne H) 34:30

Women: 1 L Reid (Ton) 33:21; 2 T Barlow (TVH, W40) 35:01

IPSWICH TWILIGHT 10km, Suffolk, July 17

Brandon Barber, 18, notched up his fourth road race victory of the year and did so in 30:10, a personal best by exactly 100 seconds.

The women’s race was a battle of the veterans as 41-year-old Ellie Grubb was only just outside her best ever when heading 48-year-old Ellen Leggate by 56 seconds in 35:00.

Overall: 1 B Barber (Ips H, U20) 30:10; 2 S Mohamad 30:53; 3 M Gilbert (C&C) 31:37; 4 A Barnes (Lon H) 31;49; 5 O Adam (Ips J) 31:49

M50: 1 P Speake (Wilm) 33:10; 2 P Cooper (Brain) 33:37; 3 S Mann (W Norf) 34:37

M55: 1 G Polito (Stamf) 35:54; 2 M Jennings (F’land) 36:50

M60: 1 P Parry (B&W) 37:09; 2 M Tuff (F’land) 38:29; 3 C Cook (St Ed) 38:40; 4 C Funnell (CleM) 38:44

M65: 1 R Harvey (Fram) 39:39

M70: 1 S Boynton (York A) 45:23

M75: 1 J McGlynn (Wigan) 46:51

M85: 1 D Moorkite (Lark) 64:09

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 35:00; 2 E Leggate (C&C, W45) 35:56; 3 L Mapp (Hunts, W35) 36:07

W45: 2 V Knight) 36:24

W50: 1 L Horrell (Vegan) 41:53

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 43:18

W60: 1 A Ransome (L Goat) 43:59

W65: 1 M Twitchett (C&C) 45:03

W70: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 47:46

SALE SIZZLERS 5km SERIES, Greater Manchester, July 17

Overall: 1 T Antcliffe (Leeds) 14:53; 2 C Rowlinson (Salf) 15:00; 3 A Doyle (Vale R) 15:08; 4 C Brown (Nwc St, U20) 15:20; 5 G Beardmore (Salf) 15:33

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 17:10; 2 A Porter (B’hall) 17:20; 3 S Doyle (Vale R) 17:50

M60: 1 B Evans (Congle) 19:05

M75: 1 G Williams 24:24

Women: 1 G Astin (Belg) 16:31

W50: 1 N Walker 20:23; 2 J Smith (Roch) 20:41

W55: 1 S Brown (Stock) 21:36; 2 H Rahman (Wilm) 21:33

W60: 1 Y Neary (Lymm) 23:05

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 23:01

TAVISTOCK TOWN RELAYS, Deven, July 16

Jack Dee anchored for a composite men’s team with the fastest time of 4:39, but the quickest, for the 1.1-mile trip, was Josh Blake’s opening 4:38 for City of Plymouth.

Holly Reid made it a double course record for Plymouth with a 5:22 split, but they finished behind Tavistock, whose Jasmine Gray ran 5:23 on the first stage.

Men (4x1.1M): 1 Composite team 19:55 (L Gribbin 4:57, A Jacob 5:10, S Chamberlain-Kean 5:09, J Dee 4:39); 2 Tavistock 19:59; 3 City of Plymouth 20:10

Fastest: J Blake (Plym) 4:39; Dee 4:39; E Young (Tav) 4:53

M40 (4x1M): 1 Plymouth 23:12. Fastest: B Jones (P’stock) 5:18

M50 (4x1.1M): 1 E Cornwall 29:35. Fastest: O Jones (E Corn) 6:03

M60 (4x1.1M): 1 Storm Plymouth 29:53. Fastest: I Johnson (Storm P) 6:16

Women (4x1.1M): 1 Tavistock 22:30 (J Gray 5:23, N Bond 5:38, H Smith 5:56, E Ryder 5:33); 2 Plymouth 23:12; 3 Storm Plymouth 23:32

Fastest: H Reid (Plym) 5:22; Gray 5:23; Ryder 5:33

W35 (4x1.1M): 1 Plymouth 29:33. Fastest: J Matthews (E Corn) 6:34

W45(4x1.1M): 1 Tamar 28:54. Fastest: A Zilli (Tamar) 6:48

W55 (4x1.1M): 1 Tamar 38:02. Fastest: L Light (Plym Musc) 8:19

CHIPPENHAM LONGEST DAY 10km, Wiltshire, July 15

17-year-old Toby-Lee Loughlin won his second Wiltshire race in successive days by adding this one to his Westbury 5km a day earlier, although both times were well outside his bests.

Overall: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath) 32:08

Women: 1 L Morrison (Swin) 37:28

LAKESIDE 5km, Portsmouth Hampshire, July 15

Lachlan Wellington scored a repeat victory here 24 seconds in 15:09 after winning the May event in the series in a 14:58 personal best.

This was from 15-year -old Edward Galloway, who improved his best by 19 seconds, with 15:33.

Overall: 1 L Wellington (Ports) 15:09; 2 E Galloway (Ports, U16) 15:33

Women: 1 E Stevens (AFD) 18:41

PADIHAM GREENWAY 5km, Lancashire, July 15

Overall: 1 M Watson (Barlick, M45) 15:16

M60: 1 G Goodwin (Acc) 18:37

Women: 1 I Garrett (Ribble) 20:33

W55: 1 J Davies (Ribble) 22:35

SPORT IN ACTION CASTLE 5km SERIES, Carlisle, Cumbria, July 15

Overall: 1 M Brown (Salf) 1451; 2 J Douglas (Border, M40) 15:22

Women: 1 C Kendal (Border) 19:33

W50: 1 K Metcalf (Border) 19:40

STAFFS KNOT 5, Hednesford, Staffordshire, July 15

40-year-old Lee Gratton, the British & Irish Masters cross-country champion last November, was just ten seconds outside his three-year-old best when winning by over two minutes from 47-year-old-Chris Gidlow.

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 24:54; 2 C Gidlow (Stoke, M45) 27:00

Women: 1 A Kelly (Stoke, W40) 32:29

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 37:48

AVT WESTBURY 5km, Wiltshire, July 14

Overall: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath, U18) 15:10

M60: 1 S Watmough (Warr) 18:31

Women: 1 B Pillinger (Corsh, U16) 19:11; 2 R McKean (T Bath, W50) 19:20

W50: 2 V Ratcliffe (T Bath) 19:38’ 3 C Kettar (Marl) 21:05

BRIGHTON PHOENIX 10km, Hove, East Sussex, July 14

36-year-old Lisa Hart only began racing two years ago and here bettered her previous best by just over a minute with 33:56.

Overall: 1 J Hobbs (B&H) 30:31; 2 S Eglen (AFD) 30:37; 3 R Hoyte (Phoe) 30:54

M60: 1 J Burrell (Lewes) 39:24

M80: 1 A Haig (Phoe) 59:52

Women: 1 L Hart (Best A) 33:56; 2 R Laurie (Chich R) 35:21; 3 S Holt (Strag, W45) 35:26

W50: 1 A Farrall (Tun W) 42:33

BUNGAY BLACK DOG 10km SERIES, Norfolk, July 14

Overall: 1 M Bacon (Bungay) 35:47

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 39:58

Women: 1 J Andrews (Bungay, W50) 37:44

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