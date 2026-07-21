World Athletics unveils innovations for inaugural Ultimate Championship

Broadcast graphics, athlete presentations and a new fan app are among the features planned for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest this September.

World Athletics has revealed a series of innovations that will debut at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest from September 11-13, as the governing body looks to reshape how elite athletics is presented to fans around the world.

The changes span television coverage, event presentation, athlete engagement and digital platforms, with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe describing the championship as an opportunity to do things differently.

Among the biggest developments is a redesigned broadcast package featuring augmented reality graphics, athlete headshots, additional statistical information and live win probabilities generated by an algorithm based on recent performances. The on-screen race clock has also been moved to the bottom centre of the screen to improve viewing on mobile devices and vertical platforms. More than 20 broadcasters, including the BBC in the UK, will show the event live.

The competition itself will also have a different look. The infield will be predominantly black, with only the active competition area illuminated to focus attention on the event in progress. Centre-stage interviews with athletes will be shown live both inside the stadium and on the world television feed, while a bespoke soundtrack and enhanced lighting will form part of the presentation. Pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis has also contributed to the event's official anthem.

Competition will be spread across three three-hour evening sessions featuring 28 finals. Organisers say the timetable has been designed so that, wherever possible, only one field event takes place at a time, giving each discipline greater visibility.

Athletes will also experience a different build-up to competition. The day before the championships will feature a new programme of activities, including a formal press conference, red carpet arrivals, dedicated media sessions and a live lane draw for the men's and women's 200m. The event will conclude with a grassroots Kids' Athletics challenge led by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Letsile Tebogo.

World Athletics is also placing greater emphasis on athlete-generated content. Competitors will receive footage and photography from the championships to use on their own digital channels, while Tara Davis-Woodhall will combine competing with a role as the event's lead content creator.

Another departure from tradition is that there will be no medals. Instead, every athlete will receive a participation token, with champions awarded a trophy designed to connect with that token. World Athletics says the event will also feature a record prize fund of $10 million, including $150,000 for each individual champion.

Away from the stadium, a new World Athletics mobile app will launch during the championships. Designed as a year-round platform, it will include live results, athlete profiles, video content, predictions, interactive features and personalised notifications aimed at bringing fans closer to the sport.

The Ultimate Championship will take place at Budapest's National Athletics Centre from September 11-13 and will feature many of the world's leading athletes competing for the biggest prize money in the sport. Invitations have been extended to Olympic and world champions, while this season's Wanda Diamond League winners will also qualify automatically.