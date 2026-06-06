Sparks set to fly again as stars turn out in Stockholm

From Duplantis' world record dream to Hodgkinson and Lutkenhaus stepping out over 800m, the Bauhaus-Galan meeting is full of promise.

Last year’s edition of the Bauhas-Galan Diamond League meeting proved to be an unforgettable affair as the Stockholm crowd were treated to a pole vault world record from Swedish star Mondo Duplantis and, minutes later, a European 5000m record from Andreas Almgren.

Both are back for 2026 to take their places in what will be a star-studded line-up in the Swedish capital that is promising more fireworks on Sunday (June 7).

With Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson making her first appearance in an outdoor 800m this summer, teenage world indoor 800m champion Cooper Lutkenhaus making his Diamond League debut and US stars Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek in sprint action, the meeting will not be short of incident.

Duplantis cites the 6.28m clearance he made at the Olympic Stadium 12 months ago as one of the most satisfying of his storied career and, with the weather forecast set fair, he is looking to exceed the world record mark that he has since taken up to 6.31m.

“It’s where my mind is at,” says the two-time Olympic champion. “That’s what I want to do. Last year [in Stockholm] was one of the more special moments I’ve had in my entire life so it just made me very motivated to replicate that feeling. I would love to jump 6.32m, and there are a lot of people that I would be able to enjoy it with too.”

Hodgkinson admits she will be channelling a little bit of frustration when she steps on to a start line that will also feature Swiss European U23 champion Audrey Werro, who clocked a meeting record of 1:56.56 in Rabat.

The Olympic champion began her outdoor season with an outing over 400m in Rome earlier this week, with a view to it aiding her pursuit of Jarmila Kratochvilova’s world record, but a PB of 51.14 fell a little below her own high expectations.

“We’ve been looking to work on that 400m speed and I was a little bit disappointed with the time,” said Hodgkinson. “I wanted a little bit more from it and I didn’t want to waste the opportunity but putting together a good 400m is difficult.

“I threw myself in at the deep end, gave myself a really good challenge and, on reflection, I’m maybe being a bit hard on myself. We’ve been chopping down that speed and, whether it’s the key to unlocking 1:53 [Kratochvilova’s mark is 1:53.28] or not, I guess we’ll find out.”

The men’s 800m will also be more than worth watching as Lutkenhaus, who became the youngest world champion in athletics history with his brilliant win in Torun back in March, continues his development at the very sharp end.

He will be up against some fierce opposition, with the likes of his fellow American Bryce Hoppel, Canada’s Marco Arop, Australian Peter Bol plus the British duo of Jake Wightman and Ben Pattison also in the mix.

However, the 17-year-old certainly doesn’t seem to be fazed by the challenge ahead or the expectations surrounding him. “I’m getting to do what I love, which is racing, so I’m not worried about any of the outside noise,” he said.

Almgren’s 5000m performance last year opened the door to a series of superb performances over a range of distances. “It was the last step to get the confidence that: ‘Now I’m actually world class’,” he told AW.

The Swede won world 10,000m bronze in Tokyo in September before breaking the European record for the half marathon with a run of 58:41 a month later. In 2026, he has already broken the continental 10km mark on the roads with 26:45 and began his track season over 3000m in China last month, breaking the Swedish record with 7:26.48.

His big target of the summer is the 10,000m at the European Championships but, in Stockholm, he will be tackling 1500m and looking to improve on his best of 3:32:00.

He is part of a top quality field that features Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse, former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Australia’s rising star Cameron Myers, world 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier and British European silver medallist Jake Heyward, who is continuing his return to the sport after a lengthy absence through injury.

In the sprints, Jefferson-Wooden may have tasted defeat to Julien Alfred in Rome but is still in buoyant mood after the 22.17 she ran in her first 200m since winning the world title last year. The American, also the 100m world gold medallist, tackles the shorter distance alongside the British duo of Amy Hunt and Dina Asher-Smith, as well as Italian star Zaynab Dosso.

Bednarek has not taken long to find his form in 2026 and heads into the men’s 200m following his brilliant 19.69 win at the Rabat Diamond League. The two-time Olympic and world 200m silver medallist is hoping to edge closer to his PB of 19.57.

In the men’s 400m, Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith and Charlie Dobson face a field that no longer contains Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin but features the likes of US talents Jacory Patterson and Khaleb Mcrae, as well as former world indoor champion Jereem Richards.

Alison Dos Santos will be favourite for the men’s 400m hurdles, leading the world rankings with 46.72 while also setting lifetime bests over 200m and the flat 400m this year.

After his world-leading run of 7:57.25 in Rabat, two-time Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase again and competes against New Zealand’s world champion Geordie Beamish. Other than El Bakkali, Kenyan Simon Kiprop Koech is the only member of the field to have run under eight minutes so far this season. Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani (8:58.09) is the fastest athlete so far this year in the women’s field.

Elsewhere in the field, the women’s shot put competition will be of the highest quality, with Jessica Schilder fresh from throwing 20.19, the furthest mark in 14 years, in Shanghai. The world champion will be up against Olympic champion Yemisi Mabry, as well as world indoor champion Chase Jackson and silver medallist Sarah Mitton.

Olympic and world champion Valarie Sion will be looking to continue her domination of the women’s discus, while world champion Daniel Stahl will have the support of the home crowd in the men’s event. In the women’s long jump, US athlete Alexis Brown has her sights set on reaching out to her season-opening 7.07m.

Full meeting information here