Fast times at Hercules Wimbledon 3000m

Top teenage performances by Joseph Scanes and Theo Creed, while masters sensation Clare Elms is in record-breaking form again.

There were UK 3000m leads for under-18 Joseph Scanes and under-16 Theo Creed and another UK W60 record and world age best for Clare Elms.

These marks together with Jack Kavanagh's PB highlighted Wimbledon's 10 races over seven and a half laps which witnessed over 60 PB's on Wednesday night.

Despite chilly conditions and a constant breeze, Kavanagh trimmed his PB to 7:54.09 as he retained his men's title in the day's final race.

A few weeks after representing Britain in the European Cup 10,000m, the Holland Sports athlete won by around 70 metres from Jonathan Escalante-Phillips' 8:06.72.

In fourth place 17-year-old South of England cross-country champion Joseph Scanes improved his PB to 8:09.21 at the head of the UK under-18 rankings.

The prolific racer already had the qualifying time for the European Under-18 Championships.

Under-20 Charlie Coles also broke 8:10 for the first time with 8:09.84.

It wasn't the only UK lead as Theo Creed, who already tops the Under-16 1500m rankings from his run at Wimbledon's 1500m meeting last month, ran 8:25.21 to easily head his age group this year.

That took 26 seconds off of the Hercules Wimbledon runner's PB from last year's meet here.

In the 1500m at this venue on May 28, Clare Elms had improved her world W60 record either side of world bests at 5 miles (29:53) and 5km (17:45) on the road.

Traditionally 3000m has been her favourite event. She won the South of England senior title in 2008 at the age of 44 a year after beginning track training and still holds the UK W50 (9:57.39) and world indoor W55 record (10:13.40) . She set World W60 indoor 3000m records in both 2025 and 2026 but has twice just fallen short of the outdoor mark.

However, a back problem had meant she had been unable to run for five days prior to the event so she was wary whether she would be able to race flat out and additional pacing help fell through when sub four-minute miler Matt De Freitas injured himself prior to the race.

As it was though she was involved in a good women's race (won by under-18 Katie Ealden in a PB 10:01.82) and after negotiating large groups of younger runners in the first half she was on schedule for Silke Schmid's 10:28.94 world W60 record at halfway which she reached inside 5:14.

However, she wasn't quite able to produce her usual finish on the last lap and had to settle for a British record 10:31.15 as she ran her fastest time for five years to take 0.58 of a second off her UK 2025 mark.

Britain's most prolific masters middle distance record setter did take over 20 seconds off of the world age 62 outdoor best previously held by Japan's Mariko Yugeta.

Elms' consistency around the 10:30 mark is remarkable illustrated by her best times since she had a bad dose of Covid in 2020.

2020: 10:30.05

2021: 10:29.31

2022: 10:34.68

2023: 10:49.44

2024: 10:33.34

2025: 10:31.73

2026: 10:31.15

Multi record breaker himself Peter Giles was on target for the UK W80 best after a kilometre but very isolated ended up dropping out while W70 world mile holder Anna Garnier ran 12:59.32 after being paced by meeting organiser Ben Noad.

Lauren Church was the fastest woman on the night in a time of 9:12.66 which just missed her recent 9:11.87 PB set in Belfast.

M50 Chris Blackburn set a UK outdoor lead of 9:08.36.

Top age-grading at meeting

1 Clare Elms 99.96% (10:31.15 at 62)

2 Joseph Scanes 94.32% (8:09.21 at 17)

3 Theo Creed 94.13% (8:25.21 at 15)

4 Tom Mythen 93.17% (8:22.17 at 16)

5 Charlie Coles 93.03% (8:09.84 at 18)

6 Jack Kavanagh 92.95% (7:54.09 at 26)