The sprints are wide open again: who actually has a claim on the 100m throne in 2026?

The 2025 season handed us a world champion nobody quite expected, a rivalry that refuses to settle, and a teenager from Queensland who may have broken physics. As we get into the 2026 Diamond League, the men's 100m has no obvious favourite. Which, honestly, is exactly how it should be.

Seville Sits on Top, For Now

Oblique Seville entered 2025 as a name serious fans knew but the wider public had largely filed under "promising Jamaican sprinter." He left it as world champion. At the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in September, Seville ran a personal best of 9.77 seconds to beat both Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles, becoming the first Jamaican world 100m champion since Usain Bolt in 2015. That fact alone is worth sitting with for a moment.

The 2026 Diamond League season is where punters and analysts are now paying closest attention. Those familiar with the best UK casino sites will know that the sprint markets opened with unusually short spreads at the top, reflecting a field where no single name commands the kind of odds that Lyles once did.

Before Tokyo, Seville had already beaten Lyles twice in the Diamond League circuit, running 9.86 in London and 9.87 in Lausanne. Both times, Lyles finished second. That was not supposed to happen. And yet, there it was.

Lyles and Thompson Are Not Going Away

Noah Lyles won Olympic 100m gold in Paris by 0.005 seconds over Thompson. Five thousandths. If you blinked, you missed the margin. That kind of finish tends to follow a rivalry for years.

Lyles has been open about his 2026 mindset. He has described the season as "all-or-nothing" ahead of LA 2028, calling the competition from Seville and Thompson "inspiring rather than difficult." That reads like someone who has already processed the bronze in Tokyo and is quietly angry about it. The anger, if that is what it is, appears to be working: at the Rome Diamond League in June, Lyles won the 100m in a season's best 9.88, crossing the line with ten metres to spare and telling the press he already knew he had won it before he reached the finish. Kishane Thompson, meanwhile, took silver at Tokyo after posting a world-leading 9.75 seconds earlier in 2025, the fastest time in a decade at that point. He does not lose often, and when he does, he comes back sharper.

The three of them share a peculiar dynamic:

Seville is the reigning world champion with a knack for championship finishes

Thompson holds the fastest time of the current cycle and tends to peak at the right moment

Lyles brings the most complete sprint package in the field, won in Rome to open his 2026 Diamond League account, and has made clear he is not here to finish second

The Name Everyone Is Watching

Then there is Gout Gout. The 18-year-old Australian ran a world under-20 record of 19.67 seconds over 200m at the Australian National Championships in April 2026, a time that briefly broke social media and prompted genuine questions about the timing equipment. The mark stands. He has also clocked 10.00 seconds over 100m this year, and finished sixth in the Diamond League in Oslo behind winner Letsile Tebogo in June.

Comparisons to Usain Bolt as a teenager are inevitable and somewhat unfair to Gout, who is simply doing what he does, which is run very fast and look unbothered by the attention. Whether he can translate junior dominance into senior Diamond League wins against Seville, Thompson, and Lyles is the question that will define a large part of the 2026 narrative.

Here is where each contender stands heading into the bulk of the season:

Oblique Seville (Jamaica) - reigning world champion, 9.77 PB, two Diamond League wins over Lyles in 2025 Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.75 season world lead in 2025, Olympic silver medallist, consistent at the biggest meets Noah Lyles (USA) - Olympic champion, three-time world medallist, self-described all-or-nothing approach in 2026 Gout Gout (Australia) - world U20 record holder, Diamond League newcomer, genuinely unknown ceiling

What the 2026 Season Actually Decides

With no World Athletics Championships until Beijing 2027, the Diamond League crown is the biggest prize available this year. The final lands in Brussels on 4-5 September 2026, immediately before the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. That is a lot of major athletics crammed into a two-week window, and the sprint fields are likely to look very different by then than they do now.

The honest answer to "who owns the 100m throne in 2026" is that nobody does yet. Seville has the strongest claim after Tokyo, but the Diamond League points race is a different animal from a championship final. It rewards consistency across a season, not just the ability to produce one extraordinary race under pressure.

A few things that will shape the outcome:

Whether Lyles can keep the form he showed in Rome across a full Diamond League schedule

Whether Gout Gout can deliver against elite senior competition as he steps up to the Diamond League circuit

Whether Thompson finds the form that gave him that 9.75 in 2025

Nobody is running away with this. The 100m in 2026 is closer to a four-way argument than a coronation, and that is probably the best thing that could have happened to the event.