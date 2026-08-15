Great Britain complete glorious home sprint relay double

Great Britain won both 4x100m titles on the penultimate night of track action at Alexander Stadium, with the men holding off Germany and the women romping to a commanding victory.

Great Britain gave the home crowd the perfect send-off on Saturday night (Aug 15), winning both sprint relay titles inside the space of 15 minutes at Alexander Stadium.

The men went first and it was every bit as tight as the pre-championships billing suggested. Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes and Romell Glave combined to win in 38.45, holding off a fast-finishing Germany team, who clocked 38.64, with Belgium taking bronze in 38.70.

There was late drama behind them as Italy were disqualified for running without the baton.

Hinchliffe played down the significance of the winning time given the conditions. "The times don't matter, getting the gold is the main thing so to get the gold that's job done," he said.

"It was always going to be messy in the final, it wasn't as quick as the heat, but that's because of the conditions, with it being Birmingham late at night."

He also reflected on a difficult individual week: "It obviously didn't go the way I wanted in the individual, my body wasn't there after the Diamond League, I had a hamstring pull and it was hard for me to get back to fitness. For us to finish on both men and women getting gold medals in the relay, that's special. It just shows we need to think bigger and replicate these results at bigger championships."

Azu called it "super sweet", adding: "They came out in their numbers and we delivered for them. We set up some goals at the start of the year and we're ticking them off."

Hughes, running the third leg around the bend, said he had sensed the moment building: "We were safe in the heats but I knew once we were in the final we'd bring it. Once Jeremiah got the baton, I could feel the energy, and when I handed it over to Romell I thought 'just run!' And he did run!"

Glave, who anchored the win, kept it simple: "The main aim was to get a gold medal and we achieved that so there are great things ahead."

The women's race was more one-sided. Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Success Eduan and Imani Lansiquot combined to win in a European-leading 42.05, over a second clear of silver medallists Switzerland, who clocked 43.12, with Poland taking bronze in 43.15. Portugal, who had been fourth on the changeover, did not finish.

Asher-Smith, now the most decorated female athlete in European Athletics Championships history, was typically focused on her team-mates rather than herself. "My job is to put these ladies in a great position so they can show off their excellence and talent," she said.

Hunt, who ran the flying second leg, was full of admiration for her: "Dina is the most decorated female athlete in European athletics history. It was stunning to come together. This is the time of my life."

Eduan added: "Honestly we came here to win and the crowd was amazing," while anchor leg Lansiquot said: "I had the time of my life. These girls are so phenomenal. They put me in the best position on the anchor. That will be a memory for life."

Men's 4x100m: 1 Great Britain & NI 38.45; 2 Germany 38.64; 3 Belgium 38.70; 4 Netherlands 38.98; 5 Poland 39.18; 6 Greece 39.21; 7 Ireland 40.26

Women's 4x100m: 1 Great Britain & NI 42.05 EL; 2 Switzerland 43.12; 3 Poland 43.15; 4 Italy 43.21; 5 Belgium 43.31; 6 Hungary 43.33; 7 Ireland 44.18