Father’s Day gifts for runners

With Father’s Day just around the corner, we take a look at some gift ideas for running dads.

Adidas – Kentro Sport Sunglasses - £130.00

The full-rim frame construction delivers exceptional rigidity to resist impact and improve long-term durability in these stylish sports glasses.

Enhanced ventilation ensures optimal airflow to help reduce fogging and maintain clarity during high-intensity efforts, and the Gold Mirror CAT 3 lenses are ideal for the summer months and provide a bright, clear shade suitable for any terrain.

The temples and nose pads are adjustable for a customised fit, and rubber end-tips and temples are designed for zero-slip at contact points, making these glasses as comfortable as they are highly functional and stylish.

Buy here

POLAR – Street X Sports Watch - £219.00

The latest sports watch from POLAR goes beyond simply running and provides in-depth insights into a wide range of sports, with over 170 different activities catered for.

The Street X is a tough, lightweight urban sports watch built for those with an active lifestyle and hybrid athletes who will welcome its tough design aesthetic. A bright 1.28” AMOLED touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 ensures clear visibility day and night, while built-in GPS, barometer, and route guidance support city runs, mixed-terrain sessions, and everyday navigation.

The integrated LED flashlight with red light mode adds real-world utility — providing instant visibility in low-light conditions while staying discreet when needed. Precision Prime optical heart-rate tracking delivers accurate performance data across every type of movement, and shock-resistant, military-grade durability ensures Street X can handle the demands of daily city life.

Of course, being a POLAR device means its running credentials are top-notch, with the heart rate, GPS, mapping, running power and other training and recovery metrics built in.

The Street X is built to survive the streets and beyond and record all the important data while doing it!

Buy here

RAB – Talus 5 Panel Cap – £28.00

This lightweight five-panel cap is perfect headwear for the summer. The light, breathable softshell fabric and laser-cut holes for ventilation provide both protection from the sun and maintain all-day comfort. The soft peak and unstructured design allow it to be stashed away with ease.

Buy here

Shokz – OpenDots Air – £129.00

Using the latest technology in open ear sound, the OpenDots Air offer lightweight performance in a clip-on design. The skin-friendly silicone and nickel-titanium design sits around the ear neatly and the crystal-clear sound is delivered with a naturally balanced effect.

Telephone calls are equally as clear thanks to built-in microphones, yet the design still allows you to be aware of your environment for safety.

With around nine hours of listening time from a single charge and 36 hours with the charging case, these ear buds are always ready for action.

Buy here

Shokz – OpenDots2 – £179.00

The most advanced clip-on ear buds from Shokz, the OpenDots 2 add Dolby audio technology for enhanced sound with richer bass and a spacious soundscape experience.

The clip-on design sits snugly and securely on the ear and allows for open ear listening, meaning you are still aware of your environment.

With up to 10 hours of listening on a single charge, you won’t ever be without your sounds, and just a 5 min charge from the charging and storage case will boost listening time by an additional 2 hours!

Buy here

Troubadour – Apex Mini – £143.00

Our favourite luggage brand, be it for travel or leisure use, Troubadour have a great collection of bags suitable for any occasion. This backpack uses a lightweight, durable fabric construction that’s built to last, so it comes with a 5-year warranty!

The ergonomic design and sculpted straps sit neatly and comfortably against the body and, being fully adjustable, provide a customised fit.

Waterproof zippers keep your contents dry and with lots of internal pockets to keep items separate, there’s space for kit, keys and other essentials.

Buy here

Nomadix – Ultralight Towel – £29.99

Made with a MicroSuede performance material, this space-saving towel is ideal for the gym, beach or travel. The super-absorbent, quick-dry material is made from recycled plastic and dries four times faster than regular cotton towels.

At just 8oz, it won’t weigh you down, and despite its large 30x54 inch size, it packs down to just 2.5x6 inches.

Buy here