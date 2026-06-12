Adaejah Hodge goes fifth on 100m all-time rankings

The 20-year-old shatters Sha'Carri Richardson's collegiate record at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Adaejah Hodge has become the fifth fastest woman in 100m history after running 10.63 (1.9) in Eugene, Oregon.

The athlete from the British Virgin Islands recorded the mark in her semi-final at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Hodge, who still has the final to come, was by far the quickest of anyone in the competition, with Shawnti Jackson next fastest (10.88).

The 20-year-old is now only behind Florence Griffith Joyner (10.49), Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.60) and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (10.61) on the 100m all-time list.

BROKE SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON'S COLLEGIATE RECORD 🤯🤯🤯 Adaejah Hodge runs a 10.63 in the women's 100m, setting a new NCAA record and running the fifth fastest time in world history.#NCAATF X 🎥 ESPN2 / @UGATrack pic.twitter.com/cEYDnD6lif — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 12, 2026

Her mark has also shattered Sha'Carri Richardson's collegiate 100m record of 10.75, which the 2023 world 100m champion set back in 2019.

Hodge's 10.63 is the joint-ninth quickest mark in the 100m, alongside Fraser-Pryce, who ran that time at the 2021 JOA Olympic Destiny Series in Kingston, Jamaica.

Having represented the British Virgin Islands at both the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hodge then received a 17-month ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The University of Georgia sprinter initially received a two-year suspension but that was reduced by seven months after she provided substantial assistance to anti-doping authorities.

She tested positive for the prohibited substances GW501516 sulfone and GW501516 sulfoxide at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima. As a result, her results from August 28, 2024 to November 22, 2024 were DQ'd, meaning she lost her world under-20 200m gold and 100m silver medals.

The AIU added that Hodge did not knowingly ingest the banned substances and only announced her ban until after she served it.

Hodge returned to competition at the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas on June 30, 2026.