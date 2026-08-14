Kristjan Čeh crowned king of Europe again

Slovenian repeatedly breaks championship record on his way to second successive discus gold.

Kristjan Čeh produced a record-breaking throwing masterclass as he mounted a successful defence of his European discus title in Birmingham.

The Slovenian broke the championship record three times on his way to gold against a high class field, with a best of 72.51m in the hot conditions that proved to be ideal at the Alexander Stadium.

Čeh, the 2022 world champion, was the only athlete to exceed the 70-metre mark, managing it on no fewer than four occasions across an impressive series as he exceeded Mykolas Alekna’s championship record of 69.78m.

The Lithuanian world record-holder, who underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle earlier this year, showed impressive powers of recovery as he followed up his 2024 bronze with a silver this time around thanks to his his first-round 69.89m. Bronze went to Germany's Henrik Janssen thanks to a season’s best of 69.53m.

World champion Dani Ståhl’s search for a European title goes on, the Swede finishing fourth with a best of 68.22m.

“I am not surprised,” said Čeh. “I was expecting this. I would say this was the competition with the highest level there has been in the history of these championships. We had perfect conditions for the discus, a perfect circle and everybody just had great throws. When you throw alongside these guys it is like another boost. I have a lot of respect for my opponents.”