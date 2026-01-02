Amazfit Active Max review: packed with features and value

The smartwatch market is crowded with high-priced devices promising elite performance, but Amazfit has built its reputation by offering feature-packed wearables that don’t break the bank.

The new Amazfit Active Max continues this, positioning itself as a powerful yet approachable smartwatch designed for everyone – from beginners to experienced athletes – and anyone looking to make fitness a consistent part of their routine in 2026.

Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the new Active Max is the price. At just £169.00, it is significantly cheaper than its nearest rival yet features everything some watches costing three times the price include!

With its lightweight design, bright, vibrant AMOLED display, extensive activity tracking, and AI-powered training insights, the Active Max delivers a great mix of usability and performance, especially considering the value it offers compared to more expensive competitors.

Designed for everyday fitness, not just elite athletes

One of the most appealing aspects of the Amazfit Active Max is how clearly it targets real-world users. Rather than catering exclusively to seasoned athletes, it’s built for people at all stages of their fitness journey. Whether you’re starting a New Year’s resolution, training for your first race, or simply trying to stay active and consistent, the Active Max feels accessible and unintimidating. Yet despite its ease of use, I found it delivered everything I’ve grown to love from my more expensive devices, be it mapping, recovery tracking or performance monitoring, it’s all right there.

The watch supports over 160 sports modes, covering everything from running, cycling, and gym workouts to more niche activities. Notably, it’s also HYROX-enabled, making it a strong option for those preparing for or participating in hybrid fitness competitions, again, a feature rarely seen at this price point.

AI-Powered training that feels personal

A standout feature of the Active Max is its AI-powered training plans. These personalised programs adapt to your performance and goals, helping guide workouts without overwhelming users with overly technical data. For beginners, this means having structure and direction right on the wrist; for more experienced athletes, it offers smarter ways to optimise training and avoid overtraining.

Complementing this are advanced recovery insights, which help users understand how their body is responding to workouts. Rather than simply tracking activity, the watch provides context, highlighting when it’s time to push harder and when rest might be more beneficial. This focus on recovery is especially valuable for maintaining consistency and preventing burnout and is again a great feature for beginners, as well as giving more experienced athletes a deeper insight into their recovery.

Bright AMOLED display and lightweight comfort

Visually, the Amazfit Active Max impresses with a bright AMOLED display that’s easy to read in various lighting conditions. Whether you’re checking stats mid-workout or glancing at notifications throughout the day, the screen remains sharp and vibrant.

The watch’s lightweight, everyday-friendly design ensures comfort during long wear. It’s slim enough to feel natural on the wrist while still feeling durable and sporty, making it suitable for workouts, daily errands, and casual wear alike. This balance of form and function makes it a practical all-day smartwatch rather than a device you only strap on for exercise.

Clear insights that show real progress

Fitness data is only useful if it’s easy to understand, and Amazfit does a strong job here. The Active Max provides advanced analytics that clearly display progress over time, helping users see how their fitness is improving. This can be incredibly motivating, especially for those just starting who want tangible proof that their efforts are paying off.

By combining activity tracking, performance metrics, and recovery data, the watch encourages a more holistic view of health, one that emphasises sustainable improvement rather than just hitting daily step counts.

Outstanding value in a competitive market

Perhaps the most compelling reason to consider the Amazfit Active Max is its exceptional value. Many smartwatches with similar features, AMOLED displays, extensive sports tracking, AI coaching and recovery analytics often come with significantly higher price tags. Amazfit continues to challenge that norm by delivering a comprehensive feature set at a more accessible price point.

For users who want meaningful fitness guidance without committing to a premium ecosystem, the Active Max stands out as a smart investment. It offers enough sophistication to grow with you as your fitness improves, without overwhelming new users or stretching budgets.

The Amazfit Active Max is a well-rounded smartwatch that excels at what matters most: helping people move more, train smarter, and stay motivated. With its broad sports support, AI-driven training plans, recovery insights, and bright AMOLED display, it punches well above its weight in terms of features.

For beginners, everyday athletes, and anyone planning to make fitness a priority in the new year, the Active Max offers an impressive blend of performance, usability and affordability. In a market where value is increasingly hard to find, Amazfit proves once again that great fitness technology doesn’t have to come at a premium price.

