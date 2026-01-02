Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon announce partnership with ASICS

The partnership is set to elevate the half-marathon race experience with expert support and experience zones

Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has announced a new three-year partnership with global brand ASICS to become the event’s official footwear and apparel partner from 2026.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will return for its 19th edition on Saturday February 14 2026.

The event will offer races across 2km, 5km, 10km and half marathon.

Hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the race is a firm favourite attracting community runners and international elites alike. It is also considered one of the fastest half marathons in the world, providing a route that has already played host to several world record times.

ASICS’s commitment to the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is a major boost for the event and reflects the brand’s long-term dedication to growing the running community and advancing its founding philosophy, A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, across the Middle East.

“We are naturally delighted to have ASICS join the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon as a Sponsor and look forward to working together with the brand over the coming years,” said Race Director Peter Connerton.

With decades of supporting world-class marathons, ASICS will introduce innovations inspired by leading international events, from pre-race preparation to post-race recovery, ensuring a world-class experience for all participants.

In addition, race day enjoyment for runners and spectators will be enhanced by the ASICS Experience Zone, which will feature the brand’s latest innovations in performance footwear, apparel, and technology designed to help every runner achieve optimum performance.

Runners looking to experience the 2026 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon can register online only through the official website rakhalfmarathon.com