Izzy Fry and Scott Beattie winners of inaugural HogmanHoway 5km

Fry and Beattie win elite races in Newcastle on New Year's Eve as hundreds more enjoy a fast 5km at the close of 2025.

A new event has brought extra energy to New Year’s Eve celebrations in the centre of Newcastle. The first HogmanHoway 5km, sponsored by Develop North PLC and organised by Events of the North in partnership with the North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and Newcastle City Council, saw almost 2000 people of all ages run together on closed roads around the city. Starting and finishing at the Civic Centre, the route took in many local landmarks and offered a new spectacle for revellers who were in Newcastle to see out the year.

Promoted as the ideal New Year’s Eve event for keen runners of every generation and ability, the HogmanHoway 5km attracted a wide range of participants from around the region, and further afield.

The event began with an elite race on a special three-lap course that offered plenty of excellent vantage points for spectators. A generous prize fund attracted some of the North East and UK’s best athletes, including several who have represented their country.

There was local success in the elite men’s race, with Scott Beattie of Morpeth Harriers taking the win in a time of 13 minutes and 59 seconds. Up and coming Eritrean and Birchfield Harrier Aron Gebremariam claimed second place in 14:17, with James Gormley of City of Sheffield and Dearne AC third in 14:27.

Izzy Fry of Newbury won the elite women’s race in 15:48, followed by Verity Ockenden of Swansea Harriers in 16:03, just ahead of Lucy Jones of Herne Hill Harriers in 16:04.

The elite race was followed by a mass start for the HogmanHoway 5km runners. Experienced club athletes were joined by fun runners and novices, including some who had taken on the challenge in order to start early with their new year’s resolution to get fit.

The route was flat and fast, with many runners clocking personal bests as they raced their way through the city’s iconic locations, taking in the festive lights, and a loop around the Northumbria University campus, one of the event’s key event partners. A lot of participants were raising funds for worthy causes, such as the event’s official charity partner, The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Event founder Steve Cram said: “There was already a great party atmosphere in Newcastle, and the Develop North HogmanHoway 5km added energy and excitement to that. We had a great response to this new event for the region and I’m convinced that it can grow to be a major feature of New Year’s Eve in the city for years to come. Similar events are held around the world in iconic locations and it would be great to add HogmanHoway to that list as we know how much the people of the North East love to run and have a party!

“Staging the HogmanHoway 5km took a lot of hard work and coordination and we’re really grateful to Develop North, Mayor Kim McGuinness and the North East Combined Authority, Newcastle City Council, Northumbria University, Start Fitness and all of our volunteers for making it possible. I hope that everyone agrees that this was a positive way to wave goodbye to this year and get on the front foot for 2026!”

McGuinness said: “What an incredible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Newcastle – our region showcasing its renown community spirit and party atmosphere, and living up to our reputation as a host of world class events. Energy, inclusivity, and pride – a wonderful way to end the year and show what makes our region so special."

HOGMANHOWAY 5km, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, December 31

Elite Men: 1 S Beattie (Morp) 14:00; 2 A Gebremariam (Bir, U20) 14:18; 3 J Gormley (Sheff & D) 14:28; 4 C Johnson (Gate) 14:33; 5 A Smith (Corst) 14:38; 6 G Taylor (Leeds) 14:41; 7 A Botterill (York) 14:45; 8 P Smallcomb (Morp) 14:47; 9 E Smith-Rasmusson (Newark) 14:53; 10 J Blevins (Gate) 14:59

Elite Women: 1 I Fry (Newb) 15:59; 2 V Ockenden (Swan) 16:04; 3 L Jones (Herne H) 16:05; 4 L Turner (Birt) 16:22; 5 S Calvert (L’stone) 16:23; 6 J Wood (Durham) 16:24; 7 A Quirk (Brack) 16:27; 8 M Millar (Cent) 16:35; 9 L Armitage (Sale) 16:41; 10 E Davies (Border) 16:57

W45: 1 K Longley (Liv PS) 18:17

Open 5km: 1 A Cook (Gate, U17) 15:25

M40: 1 C (Gate) Franks 16:01

M50: 1 D Parkin 17:32

M70: 1 C Hall (NSP) 21:11

Women: 1 K Francis (Birt) 17:58

W50: 1 K Davis (NSP) 21:53

W60: 1 L Allin 23:29

W70: 1 L Valentine (Wash’ton) 24:42