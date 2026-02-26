Huawei GT Runner 2 is launched

New watch partner of Eluid Kipchoge’s DSM-Firmenich running team.

When it seems like only a month goes by without a new watch being launched, it’s easy to wonder what new features can be added to devices to make them worthwhile.

It’s also a time of change for Eliud Kipchoge’s running team and in addition to a new sponsor, DSM-Firmenich, they have a new watch sponsor in the form of Huawei.

The new GT Runner 2 from Huawei enhances the standard features of a running-specific watch, while also introducing an ecosystem of complementary training aids to provide a comprehensive running solution.

First up, one of the most fundamental features of any running watch, the GPS element, has been improved. With a new dual-bezel design, it creates a ‘floating antenna’ which essentially improves positioning so well that the device keeps excellent track of you even in built-up city centre locations, dense woodland and underpasses!

The dual-band satellite recording uses all of the available GPS systems, too, so wherever you may venture in the world, you’ll enjoy pinpoint accuracy.

Another key feature which runners will appreciate is the battery life. Sometimes we just simply hate to have to recharge our watch, but with up to 32 hours of full GPS use, the device could realistically be charged once every few weeks.

These key features make the device one of the industry leaders right now, as well as the lightweight, 34g titanium alloy case and Kunlun glass screen, a thinner and lighter alternative to sapphire glass, but no less durable or bright. The watch is also a little small, thinner and gently curved on its back to fit more snuggly on the wrist.

Supplied with both a woven and a rubber wrist band, the woven option has a hollow design for reduced weight and breathability.

The usual sleep and recovery metrics are also monitored alongside skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation for a more rounded snapshot of your current wellbeing.

The metrics recorded by the watch both during and post run are some of the most in-depth around, and along with the watch’s app, they allow a deep-dive into every minute detail from pace to power and cadence to ground contact time and beyond.

Where this new device stands out is the connection with Kipchoge and his training partners. ‘Professional Running Coach 2.0’ software will tailor a training plan towards your targets, as well as using your daily performance to update the plan. This intuitive program has been developed alongside a real-time lactate threshold detection algorithm in conjunction with Beijing Sport University.

And when it comes to race day, another useful feature is marathon mode, a built-in pacing strategy using a growing database of major marathons and road races from around the world to help you conquer the hills and pace you to a PB.

Find out more here HUAWEI