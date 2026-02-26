More seats, more spectators for Birmingham 2026

Due to unprecedented demand, additional seating will be added at the Alexander Stadium for the European Athletics Championships from August 10-16.

Following huge early interest in this summer's European Athletics Championships, organisers today confirmed that additional seating structures will be installed at the Alexander Stadium, allowing more fans than ever to experience Europe’s finest athletes competing for continental glory.

Demand for tickets has exceeded all expectations, with allocations for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening sessions already sold out, and many other sessions approaching capacity.

To ensure more supporters can be part of this landmark moment for the West Midlands and for athletics, the expanded capacity means every session will return to general sale at 10am on Wednesday March 4.

Fans can secure priority access ahead of the crowds by signing up for the 24-hour pre-sale on Monday March 2 at Birmingham26.com.

The European Athletics Championships will bring world-class athletes from across the continent to Birmingham from 10-16 August 2026. With European titles on the line, the competition is set to be one of the most exciting and prestigious sporting events of the year.

Cherry Alexander, championship director for Birmingham 2026, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to open up even more seats for fans. The Alexander Stadium is already a world-class venue and knowing it will be even more packed out for some of the best athletes on the planet is truly special. The energy that Birmingham brings to major events is unmatched, and these additional seats mean thousands more people can be part of what will be an unforgettable, history-making week of athletics.”

Sprinter Zharnel Hughes, who competed in Birmingham in 2022, added: “Anyone who raced here during the 2022 summer will never forget the noise. When a full stadium gets behind British athletes, the atmosphere is electric - it lifts you in a way that’s hard to describe. Knowing the stands will be even bigger next August is incredible. UK fans are the best in the world, and I can’t wait to feel that roar again at the European Championships.”