Ben Pattison and Alastair Chalmers win in Bydgoszcz

Brits in form at Irina Szewinska Memorial and Continental Tour Gold meeting, but a mid-race pile-up in the women's 800m ruins Jemma Reekie's and Issy Boffey's hopes.

British athletes Ben Pattison and Alastair Chalmers were among the winners on Friday (May 29) at the Irina Szewinska Memorial in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Pattison won the men's 800m in convincing style in 1:45.58 with a strong final 150m as fellow Brit Henry Jonas was third in 1:46.25. Pattison has a good history in Bydgoszcz as he won here in 2023.

Chalmers similarly produced a strong finish in the 400m hurdles to win in 48.71 as GB team-mate Emily Newnham ran 55.46 for second in the women's 400m hurdles.

One of the main talking points of the night, though, was a big pile-up in the women's 800m.

Jemma Reekie was leading as the 13-strong field hit the final bend but was clipped and accidentally pushed from behind and hit the ground hard. A chain reaction caused other athletes to fall, including Britain's Issy Boffey – and neither Reekie nor Boffey were able to finish.

Phoebe Gill managed to avoid the worst of the problems but faded a little in the home straight to finish fourth in 2:01.50 in her first 800m since the Paris Olympics.

Valentina Rosamilia of Switzerland won the race in 2:00.73 from Nelly Jepkosgei of Bahrain and Renelle Lamote of France.

Elsewhere, Klaudia Kazimierska of Poland enjoyed a runaway victory in the women's 1500m on home soil. She clocked 3:59.99 as Brits Erin Wallace and Melissa Courtney-Bryant ran 4:04.01 and 4:04.04 in second and third.

Natalia Bukowiecka gave the home crowd a great end to the meeting with a women's 400m victory in 50.12 with Britain's Yemi Mary John pushing her close in second with 50.36.