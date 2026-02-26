Louie Hinchliffe back in Houston with coach Carl Lewis

British sprinter has returned to Texas to be guided by nine-time Olympic gold medallist, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Louie Hinchliffe made a huge breakthrough in 2024 when he smashed the 10-second barrier for 100m and won the British Olympic 100m trial with these successes achieved while training under coach Carl Lewis at the University of Houston.

Toward the end of 2024 he moved back to the UK to be coached by Richard Kilty, the former world indoor 60m champion, but he has now returned to Houston in a bid to resurrect his career.

“For our program, it’s like getting a huge free agent to come back,” Lewis told the Houston Chronicle.

The 23-year-old has had to complete a student-athlete reinstatement process, however, in addition to re-enrolling in the university academic programme.

“We didn’t rush anything and did everything they asked us to do and went through the process,” Lewis said on the NCAA system.

Lewis added: “He said, 'I made a mistake, I’m sorry, can I come back?' He owned it. I’m really proud of him for that.”

Hinchliffe's promise was shown in the early part of the summer of 2024 when he ran 9.84 with a slight tailwind despite having a 100m PB of just 10.11 at the start of the year, whereas five years earlier the Sheffield sprinter had finished last in his English Schools 100m final.

At the Paris Olympics he was part of the GB squad who won bronze. On moving to train with Kilty on Teesside, he said at the time: “We just had very similar philosophies. Very similar minds. I think that’s why we hit it off so well.”

Injuries halted his progress in 2025, however, but he is now healthy and is due to race in coming days over 60m with a long-term view to make an impact at the LA Olympics in 2028.

He said of Lewis in 2024: "He has made a massive difference. He's a nine-time Olympic champion, you just have to be an open book and take in all the advice he gives you. He'll make jokes and he'll also be hard on you when something isn't right. He keeps me on the right track."