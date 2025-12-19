Share

TNT Sports replaces BBC as Commonwealth Games live broadcaster

TNT Sports replaces BBC as Commonwealth Games live broadcaster

Published: 19th December, 2025
Updated: 19th December, 2025
BY Jason Henderson

Glasgow 2026 makes controversial decision to go with subscription channel ahead of next summer's big event.

The scaled-down Commonwealth Games took a dubious step in many people's view this week when it announced the action in Glasgow next year would be broadcast by TNT Sports as opposed to BBC.

The subscription channel outbid the BBC, ending 72 years of free-to-air coverage of the Games in the UK.

TNT Sports is part of Warner Bros Discovery and is known for showing Champions League matches and some English Premier League football fixtures in recent seasons, in addition to this year's ill-fated Grand Slam Track series and events like the New York City Marathon.

TNT Sports has vowed to show more than 600 hours of live coverage in a "re-imagining" of the Games, adding that every event would be streamed on HBO Max, which is due to launch in the UK and Ireland in the spring.

A monthly subscription to TNT Sports costs £30.99 a month. It is a price that has caused disgruntlement throughout the cycling community lately after TNT Sports ended years of free-to-air coverage in the UK of the Tour de France provided by ITV and Channel 4.

Brian Whittle, the former athlete and now Scottish Conservative shadow minister for sport, said: “This disappointing decision will be a blow for Scots already struggling with rising bills and who will have been looking forward to watching on free-to-air TV.

“There will be concern that on top of SNP cuts, this will hamper the legacy of the Glasgow games to increase participation in all forms of sport.”

Laura Muir and Jake Wightman (NYRR)

However, the Commonwealth Games are classed a protected event under the Broadcasting Act, which allows live coverage on subscription television, as long as some secondary coverage is offered to free-to-air broadcasters.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Eurosport, the forerunner of TNT Sports, made live coverage available to subscribers for £3.99 and it is understood there are plans to do similar for Glasgow.

Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said: "This broadcast partnership, secured by Commonwealth Sport, reflects our shared ambition to take coverage of the Games to new and growing audiences."

A BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC has been proud to broadcast the Commonwealth Games over many years, but our bid was unable to match the financial offer from the market. We wish them every success for next year."

Glasgow stepped in as last-minute host after Australia pulled out. The Games have subsequently been reduced in size with fewer events with track and field athletics due to take place in Scotstoun Stadium.

